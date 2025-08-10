Who has made the biggest donation to MrBeast's TeamWater so far? 

YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast's" philanthropic project, TeamWater, has been making headlines over the past few weeks owing to massive amounts of money being pledged to the charitable venture by content creators across platforms. This amount, being donated by individual creators and even corporations, ranges from hundreds of thousands to millions of dollars per donation.
With new records being set regarding the amount of money donated to meet the project's goal of $40,000,000, donors are being acknowledged for their contribution to the project by being mentioned in a list on the TeamWater website.
As per the list, the biggest donor for TeamWater so far is CrateRoyaleCR, a Clash Royale Clan. The group managed to donate a massive $2,005,000 to the project, thus topping the "Most Water" list.
Who are some other notable donors for TeamWater?
Project TeamWater was announced by Jimmy "MrBeast" in a video uploaded to YouTube on August 1, 2025. The video showcased him and other prominent content creators visiting areas with poor water security. These areas often had crumbling infrastructure, which could not provide reliable access to clean and usable water.
The video featured him and the other creators helping set up filtration units and storage systems, even drinking the water from the construction. The list provided by TeamWater on its website measures donations by the number of "years of water supplied" by them, with each dollar being equivalent to a year.
With many corporations and popular content creators pitching in, the top donors of the project are:
- CrateRoyaleCR: $2,005,000
- YouTube & Google: $2,000,000
- Lütke / Shopify: $1,500,001
- TikTok: $1,500,000
- Great.com & Erik Bergman: $1,000,000
- MrBeast: $400,364
- Trainwreckstv: 400,363
- Pandvil: $111,111
- Logan Paul: $110,069
- FaZe Banks: $107,670
Twitch streamers RaKai and Ray "Rayasianboy" had recently come under fire for seemingly laughing while discussing the prospect of donating to MrBeast's charity. A clip of the pair being unable to hold in their laughter at the idea went viral online, with MrBeast also reacting to it.