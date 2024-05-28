Who is Yuno Miles? American rapper goes viral after dropping a diss track on Kai Cenat

Miles Wahlberg aka Yuno Miles is back with yet another one of his songs. This time his target is popular Twitch streamer and content creator Kai Cenat. For those unfamiliar with Miles, he is himself a YouTuber with 837K subscribers and a rapper. His songs, as evidenced by the one he did on Kai, mostly feature off-key singing and nonsensical lyrics.

His latest song is titled "(Not Like Us) Kai Cenat Diss (Official Video)." The video goes on for about one minute and 15 seconds. Interestingly, it used one of the music beats (Not Like Us) of the recent Kendrick Lamar diss track against Drake.

The lyrics are mostly goofy and satirical. For instance, at one point Yuno Miles says:

"Kai the type of n*gga that be friends with a bad barber. Kai the type of ni**a that won't fire his barber. Kai the type of ni**a that have a barber named T-Pain."

Listen to the entire track here:

"Keep my f**kingname outta your f**king mouth" - Kai Cenat reacts to Yuno Miles' diss track

Kai Cenat was still livestreaming when this entire thing unfolded. The streamer reacted to the song during his broadcast. For context, the two have a prior history together. Back in November 2023, Yuno Miles released one of his first parody songs on Kai titled "Kai Cenat Barber (Official Video)."

Seeing a brand-new track get released, the Twitch streamer said:

"Now you wanna do another one after I told your a** to keep my f**king name outta your f**king mouth. You wanna spin back with another one. Chat, do I do it to him? Hold on, it depends on how bad this one is."

The streamer eventually decided to give the song a listen. It was clear by his reactions that he wasn't the most impressed with the venture. Pausing the track midway through, the streamer stood up and started throwing kicks out of frustration.

The streamer further hinted that he might even drop into a music studio of his own to record a response song. He exclaimed:

"Okay (laughs). Oh my god! F**k man! Ni**a, you can't get away with this sh*t every f**king day. How is he getting away with this sh*t, bro? No! I might have to hop into the booth (indicating a recording studio)...oh my god! What is he doing?"

Speaking about diss tracks on Kai Cenat, this isn't the first time that someone has done a similar thing targeting the Twitch streamer. Fellow YouTube streamer and friend Darren "IShowSpeed" ended up making a couple of live diss tracks against Kai during one of his streams as well.

In fact, it wasn't a one-time thing. The duo exchanged diss tracks live on their streams. The fun part about the situation was that most of it was impromptu and the lyrics were freestyled.