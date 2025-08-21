H3 Podcast co-host Hila Klein has called out Hasan "HasanAbi," asking him why he "brings her up regularly as a terrorist," after he seemingly called for violence against her. For context, HasanAbi made headlines on August 17, 2025, when a video went viral in which he shared his thoughts on the legality of violence against Israeli forces and settlers amid the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

Ad

Although he did not specifically mention Hila Klein, the 34-year-old stated that violent actions against Israeli forces would be "perfectly legal, perfectly valid, and perfectly moral," while including the online community's "favorite podcaster's wife."

At the two-hour mark of the 182nd episode of the H3 Podcast show, Ethan and Kila Klein watched Philip DeFranco's coverage of the controversy. At one point, a video played in which Hasan stated that he "specified" that Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) veterans are not "valid targets":

Ad

Trending

"This is not, you know, and also, immoral. It's a big part of the reason why I also advocated against what Israel is doing. I have also specified that IDF veterans are not valid targets."

Hila Klein confronted HasanAbi by saying:

"Why did you bring me up? And why do you bring me up regularly as a terrorist? Why are you doing that regularly?"

Ad

Ethan Klein also chimed in with his thoughts:

"So, why did you bring it up? You know, he's like, 'No, she's not a valid target. She's not been in the army, and this happened 20 years ago.' Why'd you bring it up? Yeah. I don't know."

Ad

Timestamp - 02:03:32

"Extremely ironic that you seem to care about when it happens to you" - Ethan Klein responds to HasanAbi's claims about "people issuing active death threats"

As Ethan and Hila Klein continued to watch Philip DeFranco's YouTube video, titled The Ethan Klein Hasan Piker Destiny Situation Is Crazy..., a clip of HasanAbi appeared in which he spoke out against people "issuing active death threats to their communities."

Ad

He said:

"It has led to people issuing active death threats to their communities."

The 40-year-old podcaster responded with a sarcastic tone, remarking:

"Oh, no! Oh, my god! Hasan is getting active death threats, you guys! This is horrible! Why would somebody do that to Hasan? (Hila Klein says, 'No clue.') Or, well, nobody should do that to Hasan, just to be clear. But it's just extremely ironic that you seem to care about when it happens to you."

Ad

HasanAbi has yet to respond to Ethan and Hila Klein's recent comments.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aarnesh Shrivastava Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music. Know More