Wilbur Soot returns to social media after controversy, discusses his response to Shelby's allegations

William Patrick Spencer Gold, better known as "Wilbur Soot," has announced his return to social media after he got embroiled in a major controversy. For those unaware, Wilbur Soot made headlines in February 2024 after his former partner, Shelby "Shubble" Grace, made serious allegations against him.

On June 9, 2024, Wilbur Soot took to Instagram to announce that he was back from his hiatus. He also discussed his contentious response to Shelby's allegations, stating that his comments were final "for now."

He elaborated:

"Hi everyone. I'm back from my break, I just want to make this quick video to briefly talk about what the four of us at Lovejoy have planned for the rest of this year. But first, I wanted to mention some stuff that was said about me on the internet a couple of months ago, and if you haven't already seen, I responded back in February. That response is all I want to say on the matter for now."

While asserting his preference to talk about what his band Lovejoy had planned for the future, William said:

"I much rather talk about what the plan is for us going forward. So going into Summer, we're going to be doing a tour of Australia. So, if you live in Australia, and you want to see Lovejoy play live, we really hope to see you there. In a couple of months, we'll be releasing our new single - I'll Agree When I'm Sober - which we've been working on for ages now."

Wilbur Soot added:

"We're really excited for you to hear it. And, of course, we're very excited to be back in the studio, writing, and recording, and we'll show you what we got when we've got it! But yeah, I hope you're all well, and I'll see you soon."

What were the allegations against Wilbur Soot? Controversy briefly recapped

As mentioned earlier, in February 2024, Wilbur Soot's ex-girlfriend Shelby leveled serious allegations against the content creator. During a Twitch stream, Shelby stated that an unnamed partner had started biting her. This led to several netizens believing that she was talking about William.

The 30-year-old claimed that the situation left her "covered in bruises all over" her arms. She said:

"His biting escalated to a point where I was covered in bruises all over my arms. And they hurt, and he would poke at them for fun. And he even felt so comfortable showing off my bruises that he had caused to our friends because he would bite me so hard by accident. 'By accident.'"

On February 29, 2024, Wilbur Soot addressed the allegations and apologized. Stating that his "actions caused a lot of pain" to Shelby, the Briton claimed he "sought therapy to address these behaviors."