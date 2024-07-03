Popular live-streamer xQc recently called out Twitch after reacting to controversial clips of BruceDropEmOff. For those unaware, BruceDropEmOff has been receiving a lot of backlash for comments made while streaming on his alternate account on the platform, having been banned twice in just a week following the controversy.

BruceDropEmOff's second channel was suspended on July 1, hours after a previous ban was lifted. While the actual reason for the penalty has not been revealed, many have accused him of making threats and using racist language on streams.

xQc, who has been beefing with him for some time, recently went off on Twitch for their moderation policies and claimed that he did not understand it anymore:

"Twitch's f**king moderation, brother, I used to understand it. I don't understand it anymore. I don't!"

xQc also put the blame squarely on Twitch for not banning people such as BruceDropEmOff, criticizing the streaming platform with much gusto at a later point in the clip and saying:

"At this point, it's an L for Twitch, not an L for Bruce. I don't give a f**k, it's an L for Twitch because they don't uphold their moderation properly. I am not even speaking about Bruce, L for Twitch."

For context, BruceDropEmOff's most recent ban was preceded by an on-stream threat against xQc, where the former claimed he would "put a hole" in the latter's body if they ever meet.

"It's ridiculous!": xQc goes off at Twitch and compares their recent bans with his own experience from the past

Inconsistent banning has been an issue frequently brought forward by several Twitch users. The Amazon-owned company does not address bans publicly, and it falls on the streamer to communicate the reason for their suspension to their viewers if they so desire.

While there have been numerous changes to the terms of service and community guidelines, in his most recent live stream, xQc protested that he did not understand how Twitch bans work anymore. The Canadian content creator went on to accuse the platform of letting off grave offenders easily:

"If you compare my bans in the past to everybody else? I am out of touch. I will never understand it. People get one day, or two days for ban evasion, racism, call to action for violence, telling that people should die, and telling people to kill others. They get one day, sometimes half a day."

xQc also claimed he has been penalized heavily for much more minor mistakes and expressed his annoyance by insinuating that creators do not care about getting banned anymore because it will be lifted in a few days:

"I used to get two weeks for a misclick! I used to get two weeks for a frame I could analyze fast enough on my screen of a couple of f**king pixels that were off. It's ridiculous the amount of sh*t that I had to f**king endure for people to not give a single f**k."

In related news, Dr DisRespect's Twitch ban controversy recently surfaced again after a news report claimed that he knew he was texting inappropriate and sexually explicit things to a minor back in 2017, ultimately leading to civil litigation and an indefinite suspension from the platform.

