xQc seemingly insinuates Adin Ross is trying to "silence" Kanye West while reacting to Kick streamer's comment about rapper

Recently, while streamer Felix "xQc" went through his regular review of the subreddit r/LivestreamFail, he reacted to a clip from Adin Ross' latest Kick broadcast. In the video, the latter suggested rapper Kanye West should seek mental help following his public outburst and controversial messages. xQc defended West and called Ross' take on the situation "lame" and "cringe."

Ad

The streamer stated that just because West's behavior online may offend or cause disagreements, these reasons are not significant enough for institutionalization:

"(Mockingly) 'This guy is saying something I don't agree with, he must be crazy. He was diagnosed with a mental problem, let's use that against him, to the best of our ability.' I don't agree with that."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

xQc then reacted to more of Adin's words on Kanye's situation. Essentially, Adin suggested that for West's own good, he would have to be rehabilitated, specifically through the Baker Act, which allows for the involuntary examination and temporary detention of individuals who exhibit signs of mental illness and may pose a danger to themselves or others.

Regardless, Adin seems genuinely invested in Kanye's well-being, wanting the rapper to find happiness:

"He needs someone around him to keep him grounded happy and healthy."

Ad

xQc, on the other hand, advocated for freedom and claimed that West should be able to express himself without being institutionalized:

"(Mockingly) 'Let's do whatever we can to silence them, to put him in the hospital, or whatever, let's put him on whatever meds because I said said so'."

"The man built his empire, the man has a right to destroy it": xQc puts himself in Kanye West's shoes

In a moment of empathy, Felix resonated with Kanye, despite the rapper's recent controversies, claiming that it would be unfair to take away West's ability to express himself online, especially via X:

Ad

"I would be extremely upset if I was just gonna do my thing and if someone were to come in and take my phone, 'you're not allowed to tweet anymore'. 'You're going to the hospital'. I mean f**k you dude, that's just so lame."

Further, xQc poetically mentioned Kanye's status as a celebrity and how only the rapper himself can revoke this status:

Ad

"The man built his empire, the man has a right to destroy it."

In other news, xQc's fanbase has been formulating theories as to why a pile of laundry, seen while he was livestreaming, mysteriously moved by itself.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback