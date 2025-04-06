"You explicitly state that you don't like trans people": Asmongold and Macaiyla get into heated exchange on X

Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" and Tyler "Tyler1's" girlfriend Macaiyla have called out one another in a heated exchange on social media. It all started on April 6, 2025, when X user @Awk20000 posted a video in which Asmongold stated that "every trans kid is a victim of a parent with a mental illness."

He added:

"If you're a kid and, like, you get fed a lot of propaganda, like, messaging, I feel like every... so, every trans kid is actually a victim of a parent with a mental illness. That's what I believe. You've got a kid that's 17, right? I mean, it's a little bit more... it's, like, not really as definitive. But, like, if you have a kid that's like pre-puberty and they're trans, your parents have a mental illness."

Macaiyla expressed her discontent with Asmongold's views, claiming that he was making those associated with him "look horrible." Furthermore, she recalled a time when the Texan called her out for her views on the transgender community:

"Didn’t this re*ard literally s**t talk me a year ago because I made a comment about trans people but now he’s saying this s**t? Wasn’t his whole premise that I’m making my partner look bad but now he’s making the people who associate with him look horrible every day too lol?????"

Asmongold responded by sharing a screenshot of Macaiyla's August 1, 2024, X post, where she responded to a netizen by writing that Tyler1 "doesn't like you people," seemingly referring to the transgender community.

While claiming that Macaiyla "explicitly stated" that she "doesn't like" transgender people, the former OTK (One True King) member remarked:

"No, its not. This is the tweet that you're referring to in case anyone forgot btw. In this tweet, not only did you explicitly state that you don't like trans people categorically but you decided to involve your boyfriend DIRECTLY and speak on his behalf. The reason you were making Tyler look bad is because you literally used his name and told the world publicly that he doesn't like trans people which he had to disavow because you decided to drag him into your Twitter drama. Hope this helps!"

Macaiyla suggests Asmongold "publicly hurt" his co-workers, associates, friends, sponsors, and more because of his "outspokenness," the latter responds

Macaiyla eventually responded to Asmongold's X post mentioned above, "apologizing" for bringing Tyler1 into the social media controversy. She then suggested that Zack "publicly hurt" his coworkers, associates, friends, organization, and sponsors as a result of his "outspokenness."

"Bringing Tyler into it was a rage inducing spur of the moment dumbass argument that didn’t actually have anything to do with what I was saying. I have already admitted that. I will give you that. My apologies! But you are lying to yourself if you don’t agree that you’ve publicly hurt your own co-workers, associates, friends, org, sponsors, etc, prior to “leaving” otk, due to your outspokenness, which unless I’m wrong, seemed to be your issue with me?"

Furthermore, Macaiyla elaborated on the "issue" she has with Asmongold:

"My whole issue with you is, you can’t say I’m directly impacting my boyfriend, but pick and choose when your opinions do and don’t hurt others around you. You’re objectively doing the same thing, or “were”. Aside from me missing the mark here on your trans opinion, can you tell me how I’m wrong? The only difference to me is, I’m a nobody, and you’re somebody. You put this image in peoples heads that I would be the downfall to someone’s career, almost 10 years later….10 years….over a single comment when you know that that is not true."

Asmongold responded, saying he would have "defended" Macaiyla during her controversy if she "didn't drag" Tyler1 into it:

"But I never said what anyone else thought, just what I thought and I never spoke on anyone else's behalf? If you had said what you said and didn't drag Tyler into it directly, I would have defended you because you have a right to your own opinions and i would have condemned anyone trying to involve him into it."

The back-and-forth between Asmongold and Macaiyla ended when the latter shared a lengthy X post, alleging that the Just Chatting streamer had "directly impacted" the people in his organization as a result of the "sh**ty comments" he made during his livestreams.

