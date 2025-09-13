"You are out of your goddamn right mind": Nadeshot responds to those being "disappointed" by his decision to take gambling sponsorship

  • home icon
By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Modified Sep 13, 2025 08:55 GMT
Nadeshot (Image via x.com/Nadeshot)

Twitch streamer and former CEO of 100 Thieves, Matthew "Nadeshot," has responded to those who are saying that they are "disappointed" by his decision to take gambling sponsorship. For context, Nadeshot made headlines on September 5, 2025, when he announced a partnership with a cryptocurrency online casino and gambling platform, Roobet.

Numerous fans shared their thoughts on the situation, with one X user saying that Matthew "sold his soul" by accepting a sponsorship from a gambling company.

On September 12, 2025, prominent esports personality Jake Lucky shared a 36-second video from Nadeshot's Valorant livestream, during which he responded to a live viewer who expressed their "disappointment" because, according to them, the streamer "sold out."

While claiming to have been offered a deal that was "bigger than pretty much every single combined dollar that his family had earned" for several generations, the 33-year-old said:

"'Nade, I'm disappointed, you sold out, man. I grew up watching you.' If you grew up watching me, brother, you should know that I dropped out of college. I was working at McDonald's for four and a half years, and somebody offered me a bag that was bigger than pretty much every single combined dollar that my family has earned for three, four, five, six, maybe seven generations. If you think I'm saying no to that, you're out of your f**king goddamn right mind, brother. You are out of your goddamn right mind there, brother."
"Everyone has a negative say about it" - ImperialHal reacts to Nadeshot's response to criticisms about his decision to take gambling sponsorship

Phillip "ImperialHal," a professional Apex Legends player affiliated with Team Falcons, has reacted to Nadeshot's response to those who were "disappointed" in him for taking a gambling sponsorship.

Stating that "everyone has a negative say" about the situation until "they are presented with it," the 26-year-old wrote:

"Everyone has a negative say about it until they are presented it themselves , always !!!! Do you nadeshot"
Twitch streamer Kalei also shared her thoughts, stating that she "genuinely does not understand why people are so mad" at Matthew:

"i genuinely do not understand why people are so mad as if they wouldn’t take something like that. his wife, and children/future children are set for life." Twitch streamer Kalei wrote.

In other streamer news, Ludwig went viral on September 11, 2025, after stating that Jimmy "MrBeast's" Feastables Chocolate Milk "tastes like s**t from a b**t" during a blind taste test.

