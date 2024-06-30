"You just can't hate this dude" - Fans react as Sketch seemingly breaks his character while interacting with a cancer survivor

Popular Twitch streamer Kyle "Sketch" has gone viral on social media following his interaction with a cancer survivor. During a recent IRL stream, the content creator hosted a meet-and-greet session, during which one person revealed that they were a cancer survivor who had undergone a lung transplant.

They said:

"Thanks so much! Can I give you this? I'm a cancer survivor and I've had a lung transplant."

Sketch seemingly broke his character while congratulating the fan. He said:

"Well, congratulations. That's awesome! I'm proud of you, that's awesome! Like, seriously. What is this? Angel? What does it say? (The individual mentions her Instagram profile) Is that a charity or what? (The individual responds, 'I mean, it's just a website explaining my whole story.') That's awesome! Congratulations! I'm proud you're here. I'm happy you're here. No, thank you!"

The 51-second clip has garnered over 8.2 million views and more than 124k likes on the Elon Musk-owned social media platform. Hundreds of netizens have shared their thoughts, with numerous fans praising Sketch's gesture.

X user @zakisolja said:

"You just can't hate this dude. He's so nice."

One community member, @royal_bobby24, stated that the content creator needed to "show this side of his personality":

"Bro, I never realized how warm-hearted Sketch is. He gotta show this side of his personality more."

According to @VMP_ALLANONE, the Twitch star "deserves a platform." They elaborated:

"Ya know, like, once a year we get someone who actually deserves their platform and Sketch is that man this time."

Fans react to the Twitch streamer's viral clip (Image via @FearedBuck/X)

Other viral moments featuring Twitch streamer Sketch

Sketch is a well-known internet personality whose popularity skyrocketed this year (2024). He created his Twitch channel on June 3, 2023, but he began livestreaming earlier this year. In just six months, he has amassed over one million followers on the Amazon-owned platform, averaging 8,272 concurrent viewers per stream.

Sketch has collaborated with several prominent streamers. On April 24, 2024, he teamed up with YouTube sensation Darren "IShowSpeed" for an NFL Combine livestream. However, things took a turn when the Dallas, Texas native tore his hamstring while playing football with IShowSpeed.

Sketch has also collaborated with former YouTuber Steve "SteveWillDoIt," who gifted the Twitch streamer a Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder.