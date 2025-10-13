"You're hitting 40,000 viewers in 10 minutes": Asmongold calls out N3on for allegedly viewbotting on Twitch

Twitch and Kick streamer Zack &quot;Asmongold&quot; has called out Ragnesh &quot;N3on&quot; for allegedly viewbotting on Twitch, saying that the latter was &quot;hitting 40,000 viewers in 10 minutes.&quot; During his recent Just Chatting livestream, the Austin, Texas-based personality reviewed N3on's channel and livestream statistics on TwitchTracker.While sharing his thoughts on the 20-year-old content creator getting an average viewership of 30,000 viewers, Asmongold observed that N3on seemed to amass tens of thousands of viewers right at the start of his livestreams.He said:&quot;If you look at this and pull it up, average viewers, 31,000 average viewers. That's a lot of people watching, by the way. That's massive! Some of these, it's just instantaneous. Bro, Like, are you kidding me? What are you doing? You're hitting 40,000 viewers in 10 minutes, man. Like, look at this. This is like a machine. Well, I guess it is.&quot;Expressing his belief that &quot;nobody&quot; has a livestreaming statistic similar to that of N3on's Twitch broadcasts, the co-founder of OTK (One True King) remarked:&quot;Well, what I'm saying is that nobody has a graph like this. Nobody goes from zero to 38,000 viewers within five minutes, and then within one hour, is at the same amount, right? It's just not... It's obviously viewbotting.&quot;Asmongold calls N3on an &quot;obvious viewbotter&quot; on TwitchAfter explaining why he believed N3on was artificially inflating his concurrent live viewership on Twitch, Asmongold referred to the Indian-American personality as an &quot;obvious viewbotter&quot; on the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform.Elaborating on what he found amusing about the situation, the 35-year-old said:&quot;What I find to be very funny about this is, like, with Twitch trying to, like, stop viewbotting, etc, they're not even able to do it. They can't even stop it from happening. So you have obvious viewbotters on the platform, and nothing is even happening to them. And you can look at anybody else. But, yeah, it's funny to me that they've effectively handicapped all these small streamers, but they still can't manage to get the most obvious viewbotters. I don't know what it is!&quot;Asmongold also explained how people can tell if a streamer is seemingly viewbotting:&quot;So, whether somebody is viewbotting or not is very obvious. If somebody hits their peak viewership within 30 minutes of their stream, they're viewbotting. Basically. Like, nine times out of 10, they're viewbotting.&quot;As of this writing, N3on has not responded to Asmongold's claims.