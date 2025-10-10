"Police officers are people": Asmongold responds to claims he said ICE protesters should be shot 'on sight'

Twitch and Kick streamer Zack &quot;Asmongold&quot; has responded to claims that he said ICE protesters should be shot 'on sight' by stating that &quot;police officers are people,&quot; and that they &quot;should not be treated like punching bags.&quot; During a livestream on October 8, 2025, Asmongold's attention was drawn to a live viewer, who claimed that a netizen was &quot;trying to get him deplatformed&quot; by quoting him &quot;out of context.&quot;He then reviewed X user @LongTimeHistory's post from the same day, who alleged that the streamer &quot;just said ICE protesters should be shot 'on sight'&quot;:&quot;MAGA influencer has 12 million followers across social media—he just said ICE protesters should be shot &quot;on sight.&quot; &quot;I think they should use actual ammo... I think they should use deadly force,&quot; he said. &quot;Shoot on sight? Absolutely, of course. Set an example.&quot; Asmongold is a far right extremist—who claims Trump &quot;very obviously&quot; watches his streams for policy ideas. He is one of the top 30 influencers by audience size in the U.S. currently broadcasting on Twitch and YouTube. #DemsUnite&quot;In response to the X user's claims, the Austin, Texas-based personality said:&quot;What?! And, by the way, I can't reply to it because I'm blocked. And, by the way, I was advocating for... so, I'll repeat my position on this - if you throw a rock at a police officer, I think the police officer should be able to shoot you and kill you. Period. If you are violent towards a police officer, and you use anything that can be used as a deadly weapon, I think the police officer should be able to shoot you and kill you. Anything else other than that is denying a person their basic right of self-defense and self-preservation, which I find to be disgusting.&quot;Asmongold then voiced his opinion that police officers &quot;should not be treated like punching bags&quot;:&quot;Police officers are people. They should not be treated like punching bags, training dummies, or any other form of stressball, just because you haven't taken your medication for the day. It's disgusting, and I totally support it. Absolutely! And anybody who doesn't support it is effectively allowing and supporting violence.&quot;Timestamp - 04:43:35Asmongold says he &quot;doesn't support violence&quot; but rather &quot;supports solving violence&quot;At the four-hour-44-minute mark of the livestream, after Asmongold stated that police officers should be able to &quot;shoot and kill&quot; those who become &quot;violent&quot; toward them, the Twitch streamer stated that he &quot;doesn't support violence,&quot; but rather &quot;supports solving violence.&quot;The former member of OTK (One True King) added:&quot;I don't support violence; I support solving violence. 'Why is this even a question?' Well, the reason why it's a question is because there is people that want to be violent to police officers, and they want to be able to get away with it. So, they actively try to deligitimize and misrepresent people like me who advocate for common-sense solutions. (Timestamp - 04:44:34)&quot;In other news, Asmongold recently stated that he would take away voting rights from 85% of the population, telling his live viewers to &quot;think about how close Kamala Harris came to winning&quot; the Presidential election.