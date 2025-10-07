"Think about how close Kamala Harris came to winning": Asmongold says he would strip voting rights from 85% of population

Twitch and Kick streamer Zack &quot;Asmongold&quot; has gone viral on social media after stating that he would strip voting rights from 85% of the population, adding that people should &quot;think about how close Kamala Harris came to winning&quot; the 2024 US Presidential election.On October 6, 2025, a one-minute-27-second video from the Texan's recent Just Chatting Twitch stream surfaced on X and Reddit, in which he stated that if he had the power, he &quot;would disenfranchise 85% of the population instantly.&quot;While expressing his belief that people would &quot;thank&quot; him for &quot;removing this burden&quot; from them, Asmongold said:&quot;If I had my way, I would disenfranchise 85% of the population instantly. I would take away their right to vote, and they would be saying after 10 years, 20 years, 'Thank you. Thank you so much for removing this burden from us. We no longer have to worry about this. We don't have to deal with this anymore. You're just going to have the people that are in charge deal with the issues about getting rid of the bottom 2%.' Absolutely, yes. And so that's it. That's what I would do. There are too many dumb people out there, and back in the day, we used to have presidents like Thomas Jefferson, and now we have presidents like George W. Bush. Nope! Nope! Nope! Not anymore!&quot;Asmongold then asked his live audience to &quot;think about how close Kamala Harris came to winning the presidency&quot; and tell him if they thought &quot;democracy is a good idea.&quot;He added:&quot;Think about how close Kamala Harris came to winning the presidency, and then tell me that democracy is a good idea. Oh, we've got to do something about this quick! Things are going to get real bad! Oh, yeah. And yeah, 'They're dumba**, but disagree.' I tell you, I tell you that is, and the thing is that guys, clip it, I'm ahead of the curve. I'm just ahead of the curve. This is going to be a bigger conversation every year. It's going to be a bigger conversation, a bigger issue. And so, 'Too f**king close.' Way too close. And so just wait. 'How would people move up?' Well, I don't know. It doesn't matter. It's not about that. It's about making sure that the government isn't run by re*ards. That's it.&quot;Asmongold responds to backlash for his statements about taking away 85% of the population's voting rightsAsmongold's aforementioned video went viral on the r/PublicFreakout subreddit, eliciting reactions from over 1,175 netizens. Several Reddit users expressed their dissatisfaction with the Twitch streamer's comments, with one community member writing:&quot;The man with some of the most consistently bad takes out there. Such a grifter.&quot; Redditor Hot_Ad_6458 wrote.Asmongold eventually responded to the backlash he received for his statements in an X post by writing:&quot;On second thought, maybe it should be 90%&quot;Zack @AsmongoldLINK@Awk20000 On second thought, maybe it should be 90%Asmongold made headlines on October 6, 2025, when a video surfaced in which he elaborated on his plans to host the &quot;Shame Awards,&quot; a show that would highlight &quot;bad video games.&quot;