"You're not a real supporter": Jynxzi slams his fans for wanting him to play Rainbow Six Siege after pivoting to Clash Royale content

Since late April 2025, streamer Nicholas &quot;Jynxzi&quot; has consistently been on a Clash Royale (CR) grind. Currently, with over 430 hours of streamed Clash content, he is among the top 7,000 players worldwide. That being said, his rise to fame came with the tactical shooter, Rainbow Six Siege (R6). His CR stream time pales in comparison to the nearly 10,000 hours of R6 content he has.Jynxzi gained popularity for his skilled controller-based R6 gameplay, excelling in a field typically dominated by keyboard-and-mouse players. A majority of his 7.8 million fanbase recognizes him for the Ubisoft-developed game, especially considering how R6 has been a recurring part of his streaming schedule since January 2019.On August 8, 2025, Nicholas addressed some of the backlash he's been receiving about how Clash Royale is becoming a more prominent part of his brand:&quot;Chat, this isn't your stream, this is my stream. If you only wanna watch me play R6, you're not, like, a real supporter, bro. I'm gonna play R6 tomorrow.&quot;A clip of the streamer expressing his frustration with fans wanting him to switch from CR was posted within his X community, Jynxzi Loyals. The caption to the post from @Winchester80085 read:&quot;Damn, I guess this whole community ain’t real supporters no more.&quot; The streamer reiterated that his streaming content was his to control, mentioning that R6 has become particularly difficult to play lately, mainly because of the team-killing stream snipers he constantly runs into:&quot;This is getting unreadable. I'm not polling it. I'm going to play the game I wanna play. Let me get on R6 to get team killed for eight hours. I'm good, bro. I don't wanna do that, it's not fun... I told you guys, I'm getting on R6 tomorrow.&quot;Overall, he respectfully asked his fans to &quot;leave him alone&quot; as he booted up Clash Royale:&quot;Stop. Why do you want me to get on something I don't want to play right now? I don't want to play the game. Like, leave me alone, please.&quot;Jynxzi's Clash Royale streaming statisticsThe streamer's rise since Clash Royale was introduced to his channel in April 2025 (Image via twitchtracker.com)Lately, Clash Royale has taken Twitch by storm, becoming the seventeenth most-streamed game on the platform. An average of 26,000 viewers are tuning into CR content at any given moment, watching streamers from across the platform.Nicholas is a major contributor to this phenomenon. Interestingly enough, his Clash content currently seems to be more popular than his Rainbow 6 broadcasts, drawing in an average of 46,000 viewers as compared to the latter's 37,000.On top of this, since the introduction of CR to his channel, his follower count has also been on the rise, going from 7.2 million at the start of May 2025 to 7.8 million as August 2025 came around.In other news, Jynxzi ended his stream abruptly after Kai Cenat and his AMP counterparts seemingly disregarded him during a Clash Royale live event.