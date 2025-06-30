YouTuber CerosTV accuses Ludwig of copyright striking his video on Mang0 controversy 7 times

YouTuber Ceros "CerosTV" Whaley recently posted a video covering the recent controversy surrounding Super Smash Bros. professional Mang0. The former Cloud9 pro was one of the guests at the Beerio Kart event, having been invited by Twitch streamer Ludwig Ahgren, who was organizing it.

In his YouTube video, CerosTV claimed that Ludwig or his team was copyright-striking YouTube videos talking about the Mang0 controversy. Supposedly, his video on the drama was struck with copyright claims a whopping seven times:

"I've tried to make this video about seven times, and each time I try to upload it, I have had a copyright notice from whatever the Ludwig people are, the clip people, who do the clips. It seems though, I'm getting copyright strikes for using clips."

In his YouTube video titled Ludwig is Not a Good Friend, Mang0 Drama, CerosTV called out Ludwig for encouraging Mang0 to drink excessively at the Beerio Kart event. Furthermore, the YouTuber claimed Ludwig did this while supposedly being aware that Mang0 was susceptible to unruly behavior when intoxicated.

He also brought up the case of JustaMinx, who was known to be closely associated with Ludwig's girlfriend, Blaire "QTCinderella." CerosTV claimed that JustaMinx was pushed out similarly to Mang0 after her drunk behavior. Again, Ceros claimed that JustaMinx was known for being likely to partake in unruly behavior while intoxicated, yet was not stopped by QT.

Pointing out how Ludwig contributed to the controversy, CerosTV stated:

"Ludwig, you knew of his behavior. You knew this. You already knew how he was, you knew how he operated. You knew what he was in general. You knew what he was doing, so, some way everybody knew about JustaMinx. Same was QTCinderella knew about JustaMinx and her drinking habits. It has happened multiple times before. You are aware of how he is, you are aware of how Mang0 is, and when somebody doesn't fit your criteria or critique, you push them and axe them out. You don't advocate to seek them help, you don't even try to defend them..."

Following his behavior at the Beerio Kart event, Mang0 was dropped by Cloud9, the esports gaming organization with which he had been signed since 2014. On the other side, Mang0 has since stated that he would privately apologize to the streamers affected by his behavior.

