The Streamer Prom, FunnyMike, and Popeyes streamer campaign drama explained

Comedian and streamer FunnyMike's Streamer Prom took place on June 18, 2025. Most notably, it set the stage for a catalytic event in Jasontheween and Sakura Shymko's online relationship, dubbed &quot;Jakura.&quot; Streamer Prom was sponsored by the fried chicken restaurant chain, Popeyes, and just past the red carpet walk-in, streamers were seen posing for pictures in front of a Popeyes backdrop.Now, nearly two months later, the fast food company's presence at the event has sparked controversy online. Fans have been criticizing Popeyes and FunnyMike for allegedly using Streamer Prom as a means to secure contracts from popular streamers and grant permission to use their names in advertisements and promotions.One particular promotional event was the Build Your Own Bundle (BYOB) meals released on August 12, 2025, which, based on the rollout, seemed to be in collaboration with streamers like Cinna, Lacy, RaKai, and more. However, an X post by Cinna suggested that her BYOB meal, marketed as &quot;The Cinna Meal&quot; by Popeyes online, was purely an attention-grabber and could not be placed as an actual order.Popeyes' Streamer Prom sponsorship and Mike's involvement led people to believe that the comedian had used his event to get streamers to sign contracts, assumed to be related to the Streamer Prom. However, these documents apparently involved promotional deals with Popeyes in fine print, which were overlooked by the celebrities in attendance.TikTok creator @h00pifyreacts summed up the event, saying:&quot;When these content creators got there, they had to sign a contract, and they thought it was just for streamer prom, but they're apparently signing up for a bunch of promos they had no clue about... None of these creators had any idea any of this was happening... Now they're doing a bunch of promos for Popeyes and getting paid zero dollars.&quot;@h00pifyreacts also assumed that FunnyMike is capitalizing on the contracts and is receiving a cut of the promotional revenue:&quot;If I had to guess, all this promo money is going to Funny Mike; he literally finessed all these creators at Streamer Prom.&quot;FunnyMike claims he &quot;wasn't aware&quot; of Popeyes' BYOB meals campaign amidst the Streamer Prom controversyFunnyMike took to X and addressed the confusion, claiming his partnership with Popeyes' extended only until Streamer Prom and &quot;related content.&quot; He stated that he had received no proceeds from the Streamer meals campaign:&quot;I partnered with Popeyes for Streamer Prom because they helped level the whole event up. Our deal was only for the prom &amp; related content. I wasn’t aware of the Popeyes 'Streamer Meals' post until it was live. To be clear, I’m not involved with or benefiting from this in any way.&quot;The comedian elaborated that posts relating to the promotional event would be taken down:&quot;Popeyes has reassured me they’re committed to supporting our community and have removed the social posts. We’re also reaching to all creators involved to clear this all up.&quot;As the story progressed, with backlash growing against the parties involved, Mike released another statement, expressing how he's &quot;disappointed&quot; with the BYOB meals promo:&quot;I’m disappointed, and honestly surprised, that Popeyes hasn’t clarified their confusing Streamer Meals campaign to the public or to the creators impacted.&quot;Overall, he said that he would take responsibility for taking damage control measures to set things straight:&quot;Because of their silence, I’ll be looking into ways to hold them accountable for the damage caused. Both to the creators whose images were used without proper approval, and to my own reputation.&quot;FaZe Clan's Lacy reacts to the Popeyes meals controversyOne particular Popeyes meal in the streamer promo was &quot;The Lacy Bundle,&quot; which consisted of three pieces of chicken, boneless wings, a chicken sandwich, mashed potatoes, red beans, and rice.To test this out, Lacy visited his local Popeyes, only to find out that they were not serving his bundle:&quot;yo how come i just showed up to my local popeyes and they told me my “Lacy Bundle' wasn’t a meal? @Popeyes&quot;He then went on stream to talk about the situation, suggesting that a Streamer Meal collaboration would be a feasible business idea:&quot;Do I think from a business perspective, this is a huge opportunity? This is a huge opportunity for Popeyes to do something that can benefit both them and me? Yes. Like if I were a business, and I had this thing happen with a bunch of streamers, where a meal was released without them knowing, and it went viral, why would you not actually just relase a real meal?"
Overall, Lacy urged the fried chicken fast food chain to take advantage of this incident's virality. Regarding FunnyMike, he assured his audience that he bore no animosity:
"I don't care, bro. I f**k with FunnyMike."