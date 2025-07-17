“This is a real influencer”- Netizens react as YouTuber Ryan Trahan raises over $5 million for a children's hospital in his latest campaign

On June 10, 2025, YouTuber Ryan Trahan and his wife Haley began an ambitious project: to visit all 50 U.S. states in 50 days while raising funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. By July 15, 2025, just 35 days into the campaign, the couple had already raised over $5.5 million, far surpassing their original goal of $1 million.

The milestone was confirmed on July 16 by Dexerto, which also noted that the fundraising goal had since been increased to $6 million.

Fans and social media users have applauded the initiative and congratulated Ryan Trahan and his wife, Haley on the growing success of the initiative, calling the YouTuber "a real influencer."

"This is a real influencer"

The initiative, named 50 States in 50 Days, documents Ryan Trahan and his wife's daily travel on YouTube and has attracted support from viewers, brands, and fellow creators.

Donations continue to grow as the challenge enters its final two weeks

"My favourite series on YouTube right now. Ryan is an absolute legend 🔥🔥", a former F1 driver and Alpine Sim Racing ambassador commented on X.

"That’s incredible. Dude turned a challenge into a $5M blessing for kids. This is what peak YouTuber looks like. 🙌", another fan commented under the update posted by Dexerto on X.

"God bless him. May more creators use their platforms to be a blessing to others. St. Jude will never forget this kind of love.", a scientist and health proffesional commented on the update Ryan Trahan's fundraising initivative.

"Influencing done right. Salute to Ryan.", another fan on X said in the replies.

At the time of press, over $5.8 million has been raised.

Ryan Trahan has raised over $5 million of the $6 million goal so far (Image via St Jude Children's Research Hospital)

More about Ryan Trahan's travel fundraiser challenge

According to a July 11, 2025, press release on the official website of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the campaign began in Texas and has involved a wide variety of travel conditions.

The Trahans spend each night in a different Airbnb, with themes ranging from an acorn-shaped treehouse in Texas to a nuclear missile bunker in Arkansas and a U.S. Coast Guard lighthouse in Massachusetts.

The couple also ranks each rental as part of an ongoing effort to find the “coolest house in America."

According to the press release, the campaign has received contributions from more than 115 brands, including Lectric, Kia, and Dollar Shave Club.

Individual donors include viewers impacted by childhood illness and families who have benefited from St. Jude’s policy of providing treatment, travel, and housing at no cost.

Haley, Ryan Trahan's wife and partner in this challenge, said that the couple checks the fundraiser every night before bed.

“Every time I saw the donations go up, I just pictured someone’s face getting the news that they didn’t have to pay for their treatment."

Popular YouTubers pitch in for the fundraiser with the Wheel of Doom

As per the St Jude press release, Ryan Trahan and Haley have a special feature in their travel series- the Wheel of Doom.

Whenever a donation of $50,000 or more is received, the couple spins the wheel, which gives them a surprise challenge.

Previous challenges have included switching phones to airplane mode or navigating to the next destination using only directions from strangers.

In New Jersey, the wheel required Ryan Trahan and his wife to split up and reach their next Airbnb in New York separately.

As reported by Dexerto on July 16, 2025, popular YouTubers such as MrBeast, Mark Rober, and Doctor Mike have donated to trigger spins of the wheel.

Dhar Mann also contributed to the fundraiser, while chef Nick DiGiovanni joined the couple for a meal in Massachusetts.

The campaign also received a surprise video message via Instagram from Survivor host Jeff Probst, who called St. Jude “one of the coolest, greatest, most magical hospitals anywhere in the world.”

A longtime supporter of the hospital, Probst praised Ryan Trahan's fundraiser challenge and said he’s been following their progress closely.

Although the campaign started with $1 million target, Ryan Trahan's fundraiser challenge has become a multi-million-dollar campaign.

After hitting the original goal two weeks into the trip, the Trahans raised the target to $6 million as donations continued to rise.

Dexerto confirmed on July 16 that the couple had visited 36 of 50 states, as donations continue to rise.

