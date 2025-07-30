Top 10 most subscribed Twitch streamers (July 2025)

Twitch has grown over the years, featuring over 7.3 million unique streamers monthly. In appreciation of all these streams, viewers contribute to channels by buying subscriptions, allowing them to watch broadcasts ad-free. These subscriptions can also be gifted within the community, a feature that was launched in June 2021.

Subscriptions have become a significant metric of success on Twitch — the most-viewed streams on the platform are typically the most subscribed. Streamers like Kai Cenat, Jasontheween, and Plaqueboymax have celebrated their subscriber milestones in grand, emotional, and memorable ways.

We look at the most subscribed Twitch streamers in July 2025.

Looking at Twitch streamers with the most active subscribers as of July 2025

FaZe Clan celebrates as Jasontheween crosses 100,000 concurrent subscribers (Image via YouTube/JasonTheWeen)

From viral subathons to popular collaborations, a series of events have led to some claiming the top spots on the platform's most-subscribed.

Subscriptions, or "subs," come in different tenures: one, three, and six months, with the one-month sub being the most popular choice amongst users. Each tier auto-renews unless canceled, and users can cancel anytime.

As of this writing, Kai Cenat holds the world record for the most active subscribers on Twitch at a given point, with an astonishing 728,535 concurrent subscribers after his Mafiathon 2 event in November 2024.

Here are Twitch's top creators, subs-wise, as of July 30, 2025.

10) Papaplatte

Papaplatte (left) and his associate Dominic on day five of Edeltour (Image via Twitch/Papaplatte)

Kevin "Papaplatte" was one of Germany's most prominent creators with his Just Chatting and gaming broadcasts. Notably, in February 2021, during a joint Pokémon card unboxing stream with Trymacs, he reached 55,000 concurrent viewers, contributing to a combined viewer count of 356,000.

A contributor to his recent success is his Edeltour IRL series, which had over 118,000 people tuning in on day one.

As of this writing, he averages over 58,000 viewers per stream and has 35,526 active subscribers, placing him at number 10 on this list.

9) Aztecross

Aztecross playing Destiny while interacting with viewers in his chatbox (Image via Twitch/Aztecross)

Aztecross, who streams Destiny 2-related content, gained traction in terms of subscriptions towards the end of July 2025, going from 26,201 active subs on July 18 to nearly 40,000 on July 30, amidst his EDGE-A-THON streaming marathon.

He is also part of the growing multi-streaming or simulcasting community, as he airs his broadcast on both Twitch and YouTube. Currently, he has over 8,000 viewers watching his stream across multiple platforms.

8) OhNePixel

OhNePixel is recognized for his Counter-Strike gameplay reactions, specifically with his emotional investment in case opening and the eternal search for a "gold" item.

Currently, he has 39,796 active subscriptions on the platform with nearly 7,000 hours streamed on Counter-Strike alone. About 42,000 people tune in each stream to watch the German open up cases.

7) Tumblurr

Moments before Tumblurr hit 40,000 subs (Image via Twitch/Tumblurr)

Prominent Italian "Just Chatting" streamer Gianmarco "Tumblurr" went mainstream following a series of successful broadcasts playing GTA, Roblox, and some other games. He initially gained fame on YouTube around 2011–2013 with trick-shot and gameplay montages focused on Call of Duty and FIFA.

As of this writing, he averages about 24,000 viewers per stream and has nearly 40,500 active subscribers.

6) Ironmouse

Ironmouse explaining why she left VShojo (Image via YouTube/ironmouse)

Before Kai Cenat held the world record for most active subscribers, VTuber Ironmouse reached a peak of 321,000 subs during a subathon where she raised money for the Immune Deficiency Foundation.

In 24 hours, just as July's final week started, she shot up from 7,351 to 39,365 active subscribers. The spike occurred as she announced her exit from VTuber agency VShojo, following claims of mismanagement and a failure to adequately reimburse talent.

As of this writing, she has 42,382 active subs and averages 17,000 viewers per stream.

5) HasanAbi

HasanAbi at the Los Angeles protests in June 2025 (Image via X/@hasanthehun)

One of Twitch's premier political commentators, Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker, known for his sometimes controversial left-leaning takes and news coverage, takes the number five spot on this list, with 43,408 active subscribers. Nearly 32,000 people tune in to watch him every time he goes live.

Recently, the streamer went viral after netizens claimed that he was inciting "political violence" following a speech he made at an anti-ICE rally.

4) CaseOh

CaseOh gets jumpscared while playing Mortuary Assistant (Image via Twitch/CaseOh)

CaseOh has long held his position within Twitch's top five most-subscribed, cementing his status as the platform's top variety gamer.

In light of this, he won Best Variety Streamer at The Streamer Awards 2024 and was also nominated for Streamer of the Year and Breakthrough Streamer.

Currently, he has 56,500 viewers tuning in on average and boasts 54,832 paid active subs.

3) Jynxzi

Jynxzi has been on a Clash Royale run lately (Image via YouTube/Jynxzi)

Nicholas "Jynxzi" of Rainbow Six Siege fame has almost 72,500 active subscribers on the platform and is recognized for his expressive gaming content. He rose to fame after showcasing his incredible controller skills on Rainbow Six, a game that is typically played with a keyboard and mouse.

The streamer has collaborated with the likes of creator groups such as AMP, FaZe, and the Sidemen, establishing himself as one of the most relevant streamers today.

2) Kai Cenat

Twitch megastar Kai Cenat typically holds the number one spot, but as July 2025 came to a close, he was surpassed. That being said, his 99,080 active subscribers are significant compared to most other streamers on this list.

Kai, through multiple celebrity collaborations and grand streaming events, has established himself, in many ways, as the face of Twitch. He currently collaborates with members of his collective Any Means Possible (AMP) and associated groups like the Clover Boys.

1) IBAI

Spanish-speaking streamer Ibai Llanos began as a League of Legends esports commentator in 2014 and now organizes large-scale boxing events like La Velada del Año, which saw a record-breaking viewership of over four million people in attendance during its fifth edition in July 2025.

Currently, he averages nearly 4.8 million viewers per stream and has 162,158 active subs on his channel.

