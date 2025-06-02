VTuber Lucy Pyre Twitch ban controversy explained

Twitch Partner and VTuber Lucy Pyre took to X on June 1, 2025, to express frustration with her second ban on the platform after a "Pools" category broadcast. The ban lasted just over a day, and in response, she called out the platform, sarcastically suggesting that Twitch lacks in creator communication about suspensions.

For context, the "Pools" Twitch category is typically home to bikini-clad models in appropriate settings such as pools, hot tubs, or beaches. Prominent names in the industry, such as Kaitlyn "Amouranth," garnered a significant following streaming in this category.

That being said, this particular section has seen its fair share of controversy over the years. While Twitch's guidelines permit swimwear in appropriate contexts, the subjective nature of what includes "sexually suggestive" content has led to inconsistent enforcement and confusion among streamers and viewers alike.

Prime example, Lucy Pyre. On May 31, 2025, the VTuber issued a teaser for an upcoming stream. This included a short clip of a close-up of her avatar's thighs, dressed in a skirt, swaying side-to-side. The caption to this post read:

"In 3 hours, the skirt gets deleted LMAO. Please don't ban me."

Interestingly enough, soon after a five-hour stream, the streamer reposted a notification from @StreamerBans on X announcing her suspension and reacted:

"YOU MUST BE F**KING JOKING? @Twitch I WAS IN THE POOLS CATEGORY. WHAT THE F**K DID I GET BANNED FOR???"

VTuber Lucy Pyre's Twitch ban: Possibilities explored

Following up on her ban, Lucy Pyre defended herself with photos of her demonic avatar from different streams. She claimed that, in the past, more revealing outfits were displayed live on her channel and questioned the official Twitch support pages about the reasoning behind their decisions leading up to her most recent ban:

"???? i just wanna reiterate. i am quite literally showing more skin on my bikini model. why is the left okay, and the right isn't? can someone at least tell me what it is specifically that staff doesn't like? @Twitch @TwitchSupport."

Moments before her character's skirt came off, revealing a "bathing suit" underneath, Pyre touched on Twitch's "law" and mentioned that her outfit would be "by the book":

"It's a bathing suit, so why would I get banned?... Twitch staff loves me, they love my content, they love my stream, they know that I'm a proper girl and that I do things by the law and I do things by the book."

Although Twitch has yet to release an official statement regarding the suspension, Lucy Pyre and much of her fanbase seem convinced that the skirt coming off played a direct role in the platform's decision.

It should be noted that, according to Twitch's official Sexual Content policy, prolonged focus on certain intimate areas is not encouraged:

"...Focusing on intimate body parts such as the buttocks, groin, or breasts for extended periods of time is still prohibited under our Sexual Content policy."

Lucy Pyre streams on YouTube following recent Twitch ban

After being unbanned, Lucy Pyre sarcastically appreciated Twitch's communication on X:

"Still no information on exactly why [i was banned], so we’re just gonna have to hope for the best on tuesday!!! love how twitch communicates so clearly with its creators and has zero double standards, truly the ideal streaming platform."

In a follow-up stream, the VTuber spoke about the Twitch ban, detailing her experience. She wasted no time, getting straight to the point after starting the broadcast. Again, she suggested that Twitch's policies behind the "Pools" category are inconsistently enforced:

"I would just love if I could get banned and not turn around and immediately f**king see that there's a streamer turning right around and and f**king going, and doing the exact same sh*t, except worse, except showing more skin than me, and she doesn't even have a pool in the background." (Timestamp - 5:17)

In other news, VTuber Ririgaki, known for her edgy humor, faced a Twitch suspension following allegations of racism and misconduct.

