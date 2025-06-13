What happened during Adin Ross’ boxing event? Details explored as ex-NFL player Antonio Brown wanted for attempted murder

A celebrity boxing event hosted by streamer Adin Ross in Miami has made headlines after a post-fight altercation involving former NFL player Antonio Brown escalated into a criminal investigation. According to multiple reports, Brown was allegedly involved in a fight during the event, which led to gunfire at the scene. He is now wanted on a charge of attempted murder with a firearm.

The incident, which occurred on May 16, 2025, is outlined in an arrest warrant filed by Miami-Dade authorities, confirmed by The Washington Post on June 13, 2025.

According to the report, surveillance footage and eyewitness accounts allege that Antonio Brown fired two shots at another individual after a physical altercation.

Brown has denied the claims, stating on social media that he was attacked and temporarily detained but not arrested that night.

More about what happened at Adin Ross' boxing event

According to a warrant reviewed by The Washington Post, the incident took place shortly before midnight at the boxing event. Witnesses told police that Antonio Brown was involved in a physical fight with several people.

Video from the scene, which circulated online, reportedly shows Brown punching a man and later taking a firearm from a security guard.

The same man told police that after the initial scuffle ended, Antonio Brown pursued him with a gun and fired two shots, one of which may have grazed his neck.

Two shell casings were recovered at the scene, and Brown was identified in surveillance footage by the alleged victim, who said he had known Brown since 2022.

Although Brown was detained by police that night, he was not found to be armed and was released after several hours.

The warrant, issued weeks later, directs Brown to post a $10,000 bond and remain under house arrest if taken into custody.

Antonio Brown releases statement via social media

Following his release, Antonio Brown addressed the situation on his X page, according to ESPN on June 13, 2025:

“I was jumped by multiple individuals who tried to steal my jewelry and cause physical harm to me… Police temporarily detained me until they received my side of the story and then released me. I WENT HOME THAT NIGHT AND WAS NOT ARRESTED.”

He also stated that he was considering legal action against those he says attacked him.

Antonio Brown, 36, has been involved in many off-field controversies. Once regarded as one of the NFL's top wide receivers, he played nine seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers and was selected to seven Pro Bowls.

However, the latter part of his career was marked by a series of legal disputes and team dismissals.

After being traded to the Oakland Raiders in 2019, Antonio Brown was released before playing a single game for the team. A brief stint with the New England Patriots ended amid a civil lawsuit filed by a former trainer.

In 2020, Brown pleaded no contest to felony burglary with battery in a separate case and received two years of probation.

He returned to the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning Super Bowl LV in early 2021. His NFL career effectively ended later that year after he exited a game mid-play, removing his jersey and leaving the field.

Antonio Brown’s arrest warrant adds legal weight to what began as a celebrity boxing spectacle.

The event, hosted by Adin Ross, was intended to draw attention for its entertainment value, but has since become the focus of a criminal investigation.

As of now, Brown has not been taken into custody. Law enforcement continues to seek his arrest on the felony charge.

The case remains open and could develop further depending on the outcome of any future proceedings or legal motions filed by either side.

