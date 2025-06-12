“Let it be like Cristiano Ronaldo”: NFL fans react as Patriots announce Tom Brady statue unveiling date

The New England Patriots revealed when a Tom Brady statue will stand tall outside Gillette Stadium. They announced on Thursday that the unveiling will be on Aug. 8, ahead of the team’s preseason opener against the Washington Commanders.

The bronze statue will be 12 feet tall, marking the first time New England will honor a player in a grand way.

Fans had a lot to say about it.

“As a Bills fan, please let it be like ChRonaldo’s or D. Wade’s 🤣, but still… respect to the goat 🐐,” a fan wrote.

"Please don't do him like the Heat did D Wade," one fan tweeted.

“If it’s not equal size to the Statue of Liberty I’m crashing out,” another fan said.

However, plenty showed love for the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

“My goat getting his statue at our stadium. I’m so happy today,” one fan commented.

“Will it look like Tom Brady?” another fan wrote.

"They should have Eli come in to do the unveiling," a fan tweeted.

Whether it’s spot-on or a sculpted meme in the making, Aug. 8 is officially Brady Day in Foxborough.

1 year since Patriots owner announced Tom Brady statue

It’s been exactly one year since Patriots owner Robert Kraft announced that there would be a Tom Brady statue in Foxborough. During the legendary quarterback's induction into the Patriots Hall of Fame in June, Kraft revealed that a 12-foot bronze statue would be built outside Gillette Stadium.

“We wanted the greatest to be the first to receive an even greater honor," Kraft said. "So, last year, we commissioned a local sculptor to create a larger-than-life bronze statue to perpetuate the legendary legacy of this once-in-a-lifetime player. Tom's figure will stand 12-foot tall, and be unveiled during this '24 season.”

He added that the statue would stand alone outside the Hall to symbolize Brady’s unparalleled status.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the official unveiling, set to take place ahead of the 2025 regular season.

