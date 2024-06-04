Who is Castillo in Sidemen's reality show Inside?

Popular rapper and content creator Castillo has quickly become a well-known face within the UK scene. While not much is known about his personal information, the online personality has gained a lot of attention due to his onscreen persona and quirky way of delivering his words. His growing popularity has also landed him with one of his biggest projects yet - a participation in "Inside."

For those unaware, Inside is Sidemen's first-ever reality show. There are 10 contestants overall - all vying for a whopping £1 million prize fund. During the show, he comically admitted that he only has "£5" left in his bank account, which is why he wants to win the competition.

Exploring social media influencer Castillo

Where was he born?

There isn't much readily available information on Castillo, but he has shared some details about his childhood and upbringing in interviews over the years. For instance, he revealed that after being born in the UK, he was adopted by his grandmother, who raised him in the Caribbean before they moved back to the UK when he was 10 years old.

Picture of the creator as a child (Imag via YouTube/Before They Were Famous)

He also stated that he had battled depression due to a troubling childhood. However, in college, he began training for boxing and got into shape. His love for music also helped him grow, as he attended many musical events and socialized frequently.

So far, Castillo has managed to release quite a bit of music. His releases include "Infrared," "Honest," "Miss You," "Say Something," and "Sniper." These tracks have accrued millions of views on his official YouTube page (107K subscribers).

Exploring his participation in Sidemen's Inside

Castillo's inclusion in the ongoing Sidemen reality show has certainly captured a lot of attention online. He is one of the 10 participants in Inside. Naturally, his unique way of speaking and his iconic catchphrase "brev" (British slang for bro/brother) has become a comical foil for the other contestants and viewers.

So far, Castillo has appeared in the first two episodes and has yet to be eliminated. Both episodes have featured various challenges, and Castillo has emerged as a solid contestant by successfully performing the tasks.

That said, he has also held his own by making some solo moves. For instance, he secretly sneaked into the shop to buy food items for himself and ate meals without informing the others, actions which lessened their prize fund (the group started with £1 million which has now dropped to £730K.)

Episode 3, which will be released later today (June 4) on the MoreSidemen channel, will finally feature an elimination - the first of the show. Viewers will have to wait and see if he will survive this episode.