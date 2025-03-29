Who is Leffen? Super Smash Bros. Melee pro's career explored as Mew2King advocates for his ban following Hax$'s death

William Peter Hjelte, better known online as Leffen (30), is a Swedish professional gamer and Twitch streamer known for being a Super Smash Bros. Melee player. He is often considered one of the most influential players in the Melee community, having defeated established players like Mew2King, Mango, Armada, Hungrybox, and PPM.

Ad

The streamer has earned numerous high-profile victories, including two Supernova (formerly known as Super Smash Con) titles, two Get On My Level titles, a B.E.A.S.T 5 title, CEO 2015, and Evo 2018 titles, among others. The streamer has represented Team SoloMid (TSM) since 2015.

He also has a solid Twitch presence with over 329K followers. On the platform, he engages in various games, including Guilty Gear: Strikes, 2XKO, Deadlock, TEKKEN 8, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Street Fighter 6, and League of Legends.

Ad

Trending

Leffen has also found himself facing controversies. Early on in his career, he was often called out for his behavior. The streamer also got a year-long ban from Swedish tournaments in 2013. Notably, he has had rivalries with Melee players Juan "Hungrybox" and Aziz "Hax$". The latter passed away recently.

What did Mew2King say about Leffen following Hax$'s death?

Super Smash Bros. Melee player Leffen was recently targeted online by fellow Melee player Jason "Mew2King." This comes in the wake of the passing of Hax$, another Super Smash Bros. Melee player who had a well-known rivalry with Leffen.

Ad

Following the recent developments, Mew2King took to his X account to criticize Leffen, stating that he should be banned for being a "terrible person":

"I think Leffen should be banned for being a terrible person most of his life (and receiving miminal punishment for it). People profit off of him so they don't do it, I believe his intentions are almost never good, I've seen+experienced it for a VERY long time now, it's not right."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Mew2King accused Leffen and his community of targeting him in 2015 and speaking ill of him on streams:

"I don't have proof of this but in 2015 him and his guys were targeting me constantly, he would speak badly about me on streams and there was a P4K logs where I mentioned about my depression because of circumcision then, he acts like he doesnt know but he is LYING to everybody IMO."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

He further accused Leffen of acting solely out of self-interest, stating:

"Every time i give him benefit of the doubt i see he doesn't give a f**k, it's only about self benefit, most data points ive experienced my entire life with him has just given off sociopath vibes/intentions, being on the RECEIVING end for so long is f**king terrible."

Ad

Reports suggested that Hax$ experienced deteriorating mental health throughout 2024, which ultimately led to his hospitalization in early 2025. The exact cause of his death remains unclear.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback