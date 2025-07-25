Who is MowtenDoo, aka "MTD"? Former VShojo employee's career explored, as VTubers make allegations against him

Phillip &quot;MowtenDoo,&quot; also known as &quot;MTD,&quot; is one of the co-founders of the VTuber agency, VShojo. He also has a YouTube channel, which was started in 2007 and currently holds about 125 million views across 48 videos. His high-energy meme music remixes have garnered over 500,000 subscribers. Notably, his Snoop Dogg remix of the Blend S opening, titled Blend W, has over 33 million views.In 2025, MowtenDoo decided to leave VShojo following a five-year tenure. His announcement, which was posted on X on May 14, 2025, spoke on the difficulty of this decision and his contributions to the agency's growth:&quot;I take great pride in my contributions to the growth of the VShojo brand, helping shape what it is today through my involvement in most of the forward facing, large scale media and the behind the scenes growth operations within the company. As of today, I am formally stepping down from my position as CMO and departing the company to explore new creative endeavors. While this was a difficult decision, I believe it is the right time for me to embark on a new chapter of creative fulfillment in my life.&quot;Later, following the mass VShojo exodus in late July 2025, sparked by VTubers like Ironmouse accusing the company of defaulting on payments and failing to adequately reimburse its talent, the agency faced much public backlash and scrutiny.This ultimately led to the company's CEO, Justin &quot;Gunrun,&quot; announcing on July 24, 2025, that VShojo would be liquidated and that he had mismanaged the organization into its current situation.Following the drama, VTubers Veibae and Nyatasha Nyanners publicly stated that MowtenDoo was told off by VShojo for his inappropriate behaviour toward creators in the agency:&quot;MTD got reprimanded for being creepy to us. lol. got told not to message us privately. go figure. i have proof from other streamers attending their IRL parties that MTD would actively sh*t talk me after i left the company, to paint me in the worst light imaginable. dunno why ur acting innocent on twitter, pretending u weren't aware of anything.&quot;&quot;Nah bro, what the absolute f**k?&quot;: MowtenDoo addresses Gunrun amidst the VShojo exitsOn July 21, 2025, as the initial rumors of VShojo's liquidation came about following the mass departures from the organization, MowtenDoo tagged his former board executive, Gunrun, on X, supposedly wondering happened:&quot;Nah bro, what the ABSOLUTE F**K??? @theGunrun&quot;Community Notes, X's premier fact-checking platform, added context to MTD's post, claiming that the YouTuber was involved in the agency's downfall, contributing to its &quot;mismanagement,&quot; while citing Veibae's post alleging his &quot;creepy&quot; behaviour for context:&quot;This user was also included in many of VShojo’s mismanagement issues and has been called out for harassing talents.&quot;In other news, the streaming community has expressed shock and criticism following the VShojo CEO's announcement of the company's shutdown.