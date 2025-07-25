"MTD got reprimanded for being creepy to us" — Veibae and Nyanners level allegations against VShojo employee

Twitch VTubers Veibae, also known as "Vei," and Nyatasha Nyanners have come out and spoken up against a VShojo employee named MTD's alleged actions. On July 24, 2025, Veibae revealed why she left the talent agency in a lengthy X post, after the company announced its shutdown.

She described her time working with VShojo in a section where she shared "some fun facts" and made accusations against MTD. While alleging that the individual was reprimanded for "being creepy" toward the VTubers, Veibae claimed to have proof that MTD "actively talked s**t" about her after she left the organization.

The content creator went on to say that there are "loads" of stories about MTD's alleged actions, writing:

"- MTD got reprimanded for being creepy to us. lol. got told not to message us privately. go figure. - i have proof from other streamers attending their IRL parties that MTD would actively s**t talk me after i left the company, to paint me in the worst light imaginabe. dunno why ur acting innocent on twitter pretending u werent aware of anything, can't wait to see all the s**t that comes out about you because there's LOADS but those aren't my stories to tell."

An excerpt from Vei's X post, dated July 24, 2025, in which she spoke about VShojo's MTD (Image via x.com/Veibae)

"He is a creepy motherf**ker and there's a lot more" - Nyatasha Nyanners makes allegations against VShojo employee MTD while responding to Veibae's X post

On the same day (July 24, 2025), Nyatasha Nyanners responded to Vei's social media update, corroborating MTD's alleged actions. According to Nyanners, MTD allegedly badmouthed Veibae during a party, calling her "some kind of conniving, greedy, meangirl."

"MTD had the audacity to talk s**t about you to my face at a party the year that we all left, and painted you as some kind of conniving, greedy meangirl who was in my ear and manipulated me into leaving VSJ just because you wanted me to join OTK cause "her boyfriend soda is part of that org" or for personal gain or some s**t. He got uncomfortably close and up in my face and was like "come on, I know the real reason you left, I know it was cause of vei, she talked you into it!" etc and it was infuriating. I know he's spread that same s//t to other staff, talent and other industry people."

Nyanners' response to Veibae's X post (Image via x.com/NyanNyanners)

Describing MTD as a "creepy" individual, Nyatasha Nyanners added:

"Seeing one of my closest friends get dragged through the mud like this for years was awful. You did absolutely nothing wrong and had so much s**t flung at you just cause they wanted to push a narrative to protect the company. For him to act like he's completely blameless is insulting, he is a creepy motherf**ker and there's a lot more obviously but a lot of it is also not my story to tell."

In addition to Veibae and Nyanners, Zack "Asmongold" has shared his thoughts on VShojo's shutdown, questioning whether the $500,000 owed to Immune Deficiency Organization (IDF) would be paid or if it was something that "needs to be investigated."

