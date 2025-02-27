Who is Shelbo? Everything we know about Twitch streamer who says he's "engaged" to Pokimane

Shelbo aka "Shelbyjacobs1" is currently trending online following some eye-brow-raising claims. For those unaware, Shelbo is a Twitch streamer with a modest 2,000-follower count. He is also on YouTube, where he has just over 200 subscribers. Most of his content features himself talking about his life. He has also participated in OTK's Top Streamer competition.

Shelbo started making videos around August 2023, which were typically tech-related. His first-ever video was titled Unveiling the iPhone 14 Pro's Mind-Blowing 4K Video. On Twitch, he makes short IRL streams, where he provides updates on his daily life.

Recently, his content has dragged in fellow Twitch streamer Imane "Pokimane". Shelbo has uploaded multiple videos on his YouTube channel where he claims to be in a romantic relationship with the female streamer. Some of his videos include What It's Like Dating @pokimane and Happy 4 Month Anniversary Imane Ayns.

His location is confirmed to be in California, and it's currently unclear if content creation is his full-time job. Earlier in February 2025, he revealed that he was homeless; however, later in the same month, he found a shelter to take refuge in. He talked about his situation in videos titled I'm Homeless in California and Update #2 Found A Shelter.

What did Twitch streamer Shelbo say about Pokimane?

Shelbo aka Shelbyjacobs1 has been trending in the streaming community due to his recent online antics. Over the past few days, the streamer and YouTuber has been making seemingly false claims about being in a relationship with Pokimane.

This claim started gaining momentum in December 2024 when Shelbo uploaded a video titled What It's Like Dating @pokimane. Then, on February 26, 2025, he made an IRL stream titled I'm Mad at My Girlfriend, in which he claimed:

"Me and Pokimane have been dating for four months now. Today is our four month anniversary. Guys she is not single, she is taken. I know she likes to keep up her image saying that she is single, but I am in a relationship with her. We're going to be meeting up soon and, we are engaged guys."

This series of incidents was shared on the popular r/LivestreamFail community, where VRChat personality Roflgator commented on the thread. He explained that he had tried to help Shelbo and raised concerns about his mental health:

""The problem is, no matter how much you try to talk to him, he's stuck in his ways. I tried really hard to help the guy out because i felt sorry for him and his moms situation."

Comment byu/iglate from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Shelbo's antics have also spilled over to his other accounts, including his X profile (@Shelbo9911), where he has uploaded videos involving Pokimane. However, she has not yet responded to the controversy.

