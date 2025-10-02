Why is Fannita Leggett considered a controversial personality?

Fannita Legget is often recognized for her strong, unfiltered opinions on subjects like beauty, body image, social expectations, and inequalities. Topics like her weight loss journey went viral in 2023. In 2024, she spoke about how, before this journey, she faced criticism, and now, people call her a &quot;mean girl&quot; even if her behavior hasn’t changed.In October 2023, Legget shared her take on beauty standards, claiming that not everyone can be considered beautiful:&quot;This is going to sound mean, but I promise I’m not a mean girl, even though some people think I am. I don’t think everyone is beautiful. I don’t.&quot; These comments were intended to challenge unrealistic norms, but many perceived them as insensitive or harsh.Legget has also been expressive about pay disparities and has touched on how she feels that there is discrimination between black and white influencers:&quot;Opportunities come better to white people. And that’s just how the country was built. I’m saying it’s systemic.&quot;She compared herself to white influencers, such as Alix Earle, stating she has similar (if not better) numbers, yet does not make the same amounts of money or have the same opportunities. Some thought it was a valuable awareness-raising effort, while others considered it controversial or combative.Looking at Fannita Legget on Sidemen Inside USAIn 2025, Fannita went commercial with her Sidemen Inside USA role. Soon after episode one was released on Netflix, fans criticized her for being &quot;immature&quot; about her spending and called her out for how she ill-treated her fellow housemates.Twitch streamer Cinna reacted to Episode Nine of Inside USA and spoke on Fannita's behaviour, calling her out for being a &quot;mean girl&quot;:&quot;('I'm a girl's girl till the day I die,' said Fannita) Mean girls have ruined the phrase 'girl's girl...' They ruined it because mean girls use 'girl's girl' to justify being shi**y people. Same thing with a**hole guys. Weirdo f**k-ass guys have ruined what it means for bro code because you know why? They use it to justify being a shi**y person. That's not being a shitty person. You're not being a girl's girl. You're just being mean.&quot;Further, after Legget mentioned having a &quot;hard&quot; upbringing, Cinna said:&quot;I'm going to say something people aren't going to like. Because I think it's very true... Having a hard upbringing does not make you a good person. To make that very clear. I want to make that very clear. Having a hard upbringing and projecting your trauma on other people to justify your behavior does not make you a good person. It makes you a bad person.&quot;In other news, Zach Justice and Aisha Mian were introduced as contestants on Inside USA.