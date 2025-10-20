Why was TwitchCon 2025 so controversial? Alleged assault, supposed lack of security, and streamers' actions explored

TwitchCon San Diego recently wrapped up its tenth anniversary with the convention's 2025 edition, which concluded on October 19. While the platform brought together fans and creators in a series of exciting events, creating a generally positive atmosphere, the convention was shadowed by allegations of lackluster security and improper management.TwitchCon saw one reported case of assault involving top female creator, Emily &quot;Emiru,&quot; who was inappropriately hugged by a fan during a scheduled meet-and-greet with no prior consent on the first day of the event. The incident quickly gained traction online, with popular streamers, like Valkyrae, mentioning how disappointing the situation was:&quot;Seeing emiru get assaulted after twitch banned her preferred personal bodyguard from being there to protect her and watching the guy walk away in the clip is incredibly disappointing. Stay safe everybody, nothing but love to you emi.&quot;Emiru later reviewed the incident in a stream following the incident and mentioned a conversation in which her manager called out TwitchCon for its negligence:&quot;'I've been talking to Twitch people, I'm really upset because I noticed a lot of negligence around the event and I'm not happy with the way that they're handling it now,' I'm like, 'What do you mean?'... 'They said, he's banned from the platform for thirty days,' What?!.. They changed it to indefinite.&quot;Ultimately, Twitch responded to the situation on X and announced added security measures at the meet-and-greet platforms. The local authorities also interviewed Emiru to investigate the incident, and she claimed that charges would be pressed against the attacker. As of this writing, it is unclear if the streamer's attacker was apprehended. Reported incidents of low security and inappropriate streamer encounters at TwitchCon 2025 emi ⭐️ @emiruLINKhello everyone, I am okay and thank you for all of the kind messages, sorry I cannot respond to them all 🩷 Yesterday, the man who assaulted me was allowed to cross multiple barriers at twitchcon and even in front of another creators meet and greet to grab me and my face and tryIn an X post, Emiru also mentioned how the security officer who responded to the attack was under her payroll and not Twitch's:&quot;The security in the clip who reacts is my own security (it's true my favorite and usual security guard was banned for holding a stalkers arm to bring him to police, at a past Twitchcon)&quot; Further, she claimed that TwitchCon security did not respond adequately:&quot;However, there were at least 3 or 4 other Twitchcon security staff in the area who did not react and let the guy walk away, as you can see in the clip since they don't even appear in the frame LOL.&quot; Overall, the attack could be attributed to how easily security barriers could be breached at the event:&quot;Yesterday, the man who assaulted me was allowed to cross multiple barriers at twitchcon and even in front of another creators meet and greet to grab me and my face and try to kiss me.&quot;Following the incident involving Emiru, security from Twitch assigned to protect various streamers seemingly increased, and some, like Fanfan, mentioned this to be an inconvenience:&quot;The security has to go off campus with me too... Listen, I know you guys are trying to help, I know the whole [Emiru] thing happened, but don't force this on me! Like, I get you're trying to cover your as*es... it’s not even for me, it’s just for PR” In addition to security concerns and Emiru's attacker, some attendees and creators at the event allegedly had more uncomfortable experiences at TwitchCon. In one instance, streamer Emerome was approached by streamer Rangesh &quot;N3on,&quot; who offered the former an invite:&quot;I'm doin' a little afterparty, I would love for you to come, ('Why?,' said Emerome) Because you're very beautiful.&quot;Emerome responded, suggesting that N3on objectified her:&quot;I love being objectified.&quot; N3on, visibly confused, wondered if he had made a mistake. Later on his alternate X account, he said:&quot;I’m never giving a girl a compliment again.&quot;Emerome later announced that she would be calling off her final day appearance at TwithCon, mainly because N3on's community members have been sending her &quot;death threats&quot;:&quot;Hey! Getting many death threats from N3on’s fan base so unfortunately I won’t be going to the con today. It was nice meeting everyone I got a chance to meet but it’s not worth going back. Love you guys.&quot;In other news, Asmongold claimed that TwitchCon may be ending indefinitely after the 2025 incident involving Emiru.