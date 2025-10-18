5 times streamers got assaulted or harassed at TwitchCon

TwitchCon San Diego is a convention held annually, featuring some of the most prominent streamers across the industry. It was inaugurated in 2015 and happens twice a year in North America for three days and in Europe for two days. Most recently, the platform kicked off the 2025 edition of the event, which is currently underway in California.Time and again, Twitch has mentioned that the safety and security of the creators and attendees at the event is a top priority. Over the years, the event has seen multiple cases of assault and harassment, typically stemming from overzealous fans or controversial creators.Looking at five times TwitchCon has seen alleged cases of harassment and assaultIn the days leading up to TwitchCon 2025, creators like Valkyrae and QTCinderella decided to cancel their on-stage events at the convention. Valkyrae suggested that she would be uncomfortable being on stage, saying, &quot;America is in a weird spot.&quot;Dan Clany, the platform's CEO, responded to these safety concerns, mentioning that security is taken very seriously at Twitch events:&quot;We've been getting, and before we get into answering the questions, there's one question that has been coming up on social media, just in terms of safety and security at TwitchCon in light of recent events. So, I want to be very clear: we take security at our events, like TwitchCon, extremely seriously.&quot;That being said, in the convention's history, there have been unfortunate interactions leading to cases of assault or harassment. This article will look at five of these incidents.1) xQc's TwitchCon 2022 experienceAt the 2022 San Diego event, streamer Felix &quot;xQc&quot; revealed he was groped by a woman at a party associated with the convention. The incident took place at an afterparty, where a certain female became a bit &quot;too touchy&quot; with xQc.Reports from In The Know indicate that the streamer asked the woman to &quot;back off,&quot; saying:&quot;'I did that like four times, telling her to back off,” Lengyel alleged in his video. “She’s laughing and s***'.”Overall, he claimed that this incident was not considered seriously enough:&quot;I feel like people didn’t care that much. I got upset about it, it’s annoying.&quot;2) Jessik's TwitchCon 2025 experienceDuring the convention's European run in 2025, Canadian steamer Jessik seemingly had an uncomfortable expereince with a Twitch staff member. While exploring the convention floor, the staff member allegedly touched the streamer's back:&quot;I was almost certain when he came up to me... he grabbed my back. So, I was like, 'Oh, this is definitely one of my female friends,' because I just got really... so, I went, 'Ahh,' because I thought I was going to see my friend. And then, it's a guy, a staff, who's saying we're a cute couple. Cool, man!&quot;After another individual came out and spoke about a similar incident they experienced with the same Twitch staff member, Jessik confirmed that he was removed as a crew member:&quot;omg….. he was removed dw. twitch staff actually were the ones that helped me. this guy was crew.&quot;3) Kick streamers at TwitchCon 2024At San Diego 2024, multiple Kick streamers reportedly caused a nuisance at the convention. One particular incident of harassment involved streamer DBR666, who was accused of making controversial comments, including ones about xQc making out with Austin-based streamer &quot;Nmplol.&quot;Another incident involved BigLoaaf, who made inappropriate comments towards Twitch strongman Knut's daughter.4) Amouranth's TwitchCon 2022 experienceAt the same 2022 event that xQc attended, streamer Amouranth shared that she had &quot;three-to-four stalkers in the span of 48 hours&quot; at the convention. The stalking intensified as the individuals reportedly followed her back to her hotel.Win.gg reported on the incident and stated that a man approached Amouranth during the event and said:&quot;Long time no see.&quot;Amouranth evaded the situation, telling the man &quot;nope&quot; repeatedly.5) Emiru's TwitchCon 2025 experienceMost recently, on day one of the San Diego convention's 2025 edition, cosplayer and streamer Emily &quot;Emiru&quot; encountered a fan during a meet-and-greet that directly came in for an aggressive hug with no prior consent.Security nearby pushed the man away and escorted him off the platform. Later, Twitch mentioned that the attacker would be &quot;banned indefinitely from Twitch, both online and in-person events.&quot;:&quot;Twitch reached out with a statement saying: - The safety and security of all those attending TwitchCon is our highest priority. - The behavior displayed by the individual involved in this incident was completely unacceptable and deeply upsetting. - We immediately removed this individual from TwitchCon premises, and they are banned indefinitely from Twitch, both online and in-person events. - Twitch has zero tolerance for harassment.&quot;Readers can look at the San Diego schedule and list of events by clicking here.