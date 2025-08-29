Will Corpse Husband return to livestreaming? Valkyrae shares update

Twitch streamer Rachell "Valkyrae" has shared an update on the possible return of internet personality Corpse Husband to livestreaming, with the latter being away from the public eye over the last three years. Despite his content no longer being available on his Twitch channel, Corpse Husband continues to have over 1.3 million followers on the Amazon-owned platform.

While broadcasting herself playing the Pokémon Soul Link finale, Valkyrae revealed to Corpse Husband fans that the streamer would no longer appear online for content creation, and claimed that the streamer felt "happy" being off the internet.

During this August 21, 2025, broadcast, Vakyrae read out the question being asked by a fan in her Twitch chat and gave the reason behind Corpse Husband's continued disappearance:

"'Sorry if this is annoying to ask, feel free to ignore, but do you think Corpse would ever come back for any Among Us streams?' I do feel... I feel bad for, like, his fans that worry and miss him and stuff. I definitely do miss streaming with him as well, but he is off the internet because he wants to be off the internet, and I think he’s happy with where he is right now."

Continuing further, Valkyrae revealed that she and other friends of Corpse Husband continue to play with him and talk to him often when not streaming:

"Just know that we all talk to him off-stream. We game with him. He likes gaming off-stream... It’s his choice at the end of the day. No one is ever going to force someone to be on stream or do something they’re uncomfortable with, so he’s good... Sometimes people are focusing on other things in life, you know?”

How did Corpse Husband rise to fame online?

Corpse Husband gained prominence online owing to his signature deep voice as well as his appearance alongside popular streamers such as Rachell "Valkyrae," Matthew "Mizkif," and Leslie "Fuslie" in videos where they played Among Us together during the game's peak in 2020.

Over time, he gained over 7 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, while continuing to play other games such as Dead by Daylight alongside modded versions of Among Us. His last video on YouTube was uploaded in 2021.

Corpse Husband also used his newfound fame to release a number of songs, which further boosted his popularity. Some prominent examples of such songs are his single with musician Machine Gun Kelly, named DAYWALKER!, and E‐GIRLS ARE RUINING MY LIFE!, a song by him and Savage Ga$p.

Eventually, owing to his struggles with anxiety born out of livestreaming, as well as his health issues such as gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), fibromyalgia, and thoracic outlet syndrome, the streamer decided to take time away from content creation as a whole.

