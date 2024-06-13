YouTuber Master Oogway's journey explored: Career, controversies, personal life, and more

Turkish-Dutch YouTuber Omer Sastim, or as he is known Master Oogway (born September 7, 1998), has risen to become a popular comedian and content creator. For those wondering about the name, he chose the moniker because of his vocal imitation of Oogway, the elderly tortoise character from the popular film series Kung Fu Panda.

Master Oogway of the movies is seen as a man of profound wisdom. Omer imitates a similar voice to give way to his words of wisdom too, except that the content is usually frivolous.

This article delves into Oogway's, career, life, and controversies.

How did Master Oogway become popular? Exploring his career

Master Oogway primarily produces comedic skits and videos. The 25-year-old YouTuber and content creator began his journey on TikTok, where he mostly uploaded videos dedicated to the Kung Fu Panda series and later ran a meme page.

His videos are typically off-the-wall, whimsical, and frivolous. Some of his content also borders dark humor (such as making satirical jokes on slavery and racism) or adult-oriented jokes.

In addition to his comedy videos and content creation, Master Oogway is involved in combat sports. He participated in one of Misfits Boxing's events (September 2023), a boxing promotion founded by fellow YouTuber JJ "KSI." Unfortunately, lost to Armz Korleone via a first-round tactical knockout.

Exploring YouTuber Master Oogway's Controversies

Despite having a sizable fan base, Omer has found himself entangled in a series of controversies. For instance, in May 2024, he was on the verge of having his channel deleted due to copyright infringement. This situation arose from multiple false reports. However, he later announced the action had been lifted.

Another controversy surrounding him involves his tendency to clickbait. Some of his videos are misleading, such as implying he would say the N-word or using titles like click on this video if you don't, which often psychologically compels viewers to view them.

Recently, he has faced significant backlash due to a recent upload (now removed) featuring a song where he used the N-word in the title, Adolf Hitler is My Ni**a as well as uses it in the song itself.

Controversial song by the YouTuber elicited criticism (Image via YouTube)

Apart from his content, some of his X posts have generated mixed reactions. For example, in May 2024, he posted a controversial message targeting the queer community:

Omer's seemingly transphobic message on X.com (Image via X)

Personal information of YouTuber Master Oogway

There isn't much information available about his family, but he has disclosed that he is originally from Turkey. Currently, he resides in Amsterdam and frequently visits the UK. He has also collaborated often with UK-based creator Isaac "Manlikeisaac."

In addition, he has revealed that he owns a beach restaurant named "Flex Beach" in Alanya, Turkey. Furthermore, he owns a Mexican restaurant in the Netherlands called "Tres Amigos."

These days, Omer mostly uploads shorts on his YouTube channel (which has almost 7 million followers). His videos are typically centered around various memes and viral clips.