How are rats connected to Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa's deaths? Reported rodents' infestation in the late couple's property explained

Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa's home in Santa Fe, New Mexico, was reportedly infested with rodents. According to an environmental assessment report obtained by TMZ, the New Mexico Department of Public Health found dead rodents, droppings, and nests throughout their residence.

Authorities initially discovered the bodies of Hackman and Arakawa, along with one of their dogs, on February 26. They had been dead for a week and displayed no visible signs of injury, prompting investigations into the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

The autopsy revealed that Hackman died of heart disease, which was worsened by his advanced Alzheimer’s, a week after Arakawa's death. The 65-year-old classical pianist died from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS), a rare lung infection that spreads when exposed to infected urine, feces, and saliva of rats.

Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa were seemingly aware of the infestation, as authorities found rat traps set up across the property

The report revealed the presence of dead rodents, droppings, and nests throughout Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa's property, which included eight outbuildings. This included findings of feces in three garages, two casitas, and three sheds. They also found a live rodent, a dead rodent, and a rodent nest in the garages.

Investigators noted that two vehicles linked to the couple showed signs of rodent activity. Furthermore, they discovered live rat traps set up across the outbuildings, suggesting that Hackman and Arakawa were aware of the infestation, which might have been an ongoing issue.

According to CNN, the New Mexico Department of Public Health conducted an environmental assessment of the property a week after the bodies were found. This was done to ensure the safety of first responders and family members who had access to the property. The report indicated that the risk of exposure in the primary residence was low and showed no signs of rodent activity inside.

According to the publication, authorities discovered the bodies of Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa after responding to a 911 call from maintenance workers. They found the actor's body in the mudroom, while Arakawa's body was located in a bathroom with pills scattered nearby.

The condition of the remains, which were decomposing and partially mummified, indicated that they had been dead for several days. Although authorities did not suspect foul play, they initially tested for carbon monoxide poisoning. The results came back negative.

During a press conference, New Mexico Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Heather Jarrell disclosed that Gene Hackman's pacemaker last recorded his heartbeat on February 18. She observed that the actor died of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease in conjunction with his advanced Alzheimer’s disease.

According to a statement from Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza, the pianist was last seen alive on February 11 when she visited a pharmacy, a pet store, and a farmers' market. She stopped all online communications sometime that day.

Her autopsy revealed she died from HPS, likely a week before Gene Hackman. Additionally, the pills found near her body were thyroid medication, with Dr. Jarrell noting that they were prescribed and not related to her death.

While the medical examiner explained that they died several days apart, she noted that there was no way to determine the exact date and time of their deaths. Citing Jarrell's remarks on Gene Hackman's condition, WYFF 4 reported:

"It’s quite possible he was not aware she was deceased."

Former New York City medical examiner Dr. Michael Baden told the outlet that the actor might have been severely impaired due to his Alzheimer's disease. He explained that patients with a severe case of the illness, like Gene Hackman, would typically receive care in a nursing home or from a nurse. He suggested that Betsy Arakawa might have been his only caregiver until her death.

Authorities are still investigating the deaths. Hackman is survived by his children and grandchildren.

