"He is a professional scammer"- Netizens react as Onijah Robinson's 19-year-old online bae Nidal Ahmed speaks about her visit to Pakistan

Onijah Robinson, a 33-year-old TikTok star, rose to fame after she reportedly flew to Karachi in October 2024 to meet and marry her online bae, 19-year-old Nidal Ahmed Memon. However, it was speculated that his family refused to accept her, and Nidal allegedly ghosted her.

Memon ultimately talked about the entire situation in an April 8 exclusive interview of The Shade Room Investigates, where reporter Justin Carter had an online conversation with him. He further set the record straight on their relationship, his family, and the truth about the whole situation.

At one point during the interview, talking about the viral claims of Nidal allegedly ghosting Onijah Robinson, Carter asked:

“There were reports that you disappeared, kind of walked away and Onijah was left hanging.”

To this, Nidal replied:

“This is not true. Media’s making up s**t by itself. But if you can show me any video where Onijah’s saying that I abandoned her or I left her and I dumped her or anything like that, I would agree but the media's showing all the third parties. But did Onijah say anything like that? Did you ever see anything like Onijah saying on TV?”

Meanwhile, once the interview went viral, netizens took to The Shade Room's Instagram video, which was uploaded on April 9, to react to the whole thing. One person said:

Others think that Nidal is allegedly opening up because Onijah is now famous. One tagged him as an opportunist, while another one said that he reportedly wanted a green card.

Additionally, others echoed the same sentiment as one said that she got catfished, while another one said that his family changed their minds now that she is famous.

Nidal Ahmed refuted the allegations of him ghosting Onijah Robinson

During the interview with TSR, Nidal went on to explain his side of the story. When asked what the real story is, he said that it's not what everyone thinks. Carter then asked:

“Do you see yourself being with her for the rest of your life?”

To this, Memon answered:

“Well, I can't answer this…. We love each other, just like other couples…”

Then, talking about the time when Onijah Robinson reportedly went missing during her pitstop in Dubai after leaving Karachi, Nidal claimed that he was really stressed out. Nidal further said that he wasn't prepared for Onijah Robinson to suddenly visit him.

When asked if they both decided for Onijah Robinson to visit him in Pakistan, he said:

“She decided by herself. That’s the question that she can answer you.”

He further said that he decided to sit down exclusively with The Shade Room because there were so many stories out there about him that were reportedly not true. He also blamed the media for that.

He then said that it all started 2-3 years ago when he was at work and had to cold call people, which is the solicitation of business to potential customers who didn't know the salesperson making the call. Then, he stumbled upon Onijah Robinson's name. He claimed that it was a call that changed his life.

Carter went on to question him about his feelings when he saw Onijah Robinson face to face for the first time and asked if he was happy. Nidal then said:

“It was all good, everything was perfect. Nothing was bad for me, or kind of shocking or anything.”

He further said that his parents were ill and spent weeks in the hospitals in Pakistan. He then claimed that his focus then shifted to caring for them. He was not interested in doing TV interviews at the time. He never lost touch with Onijah, though, and his family had also met her and kept contact with her.

On the other hand, Onijah Robinson was spotted in New York on April 3.

