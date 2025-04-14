How long did Chris Brown and Karrueche Tran date? Fans urge the actress to get back with the singer after they were spotted at Coachella

Chris Brown and Karrueche Tran were spotted together at Coachella on April 12. According to a report by Complex dated April 14, fans observed the two chatting on Saturday.
As reported by Rolling Out, the two previously dated from 2010 to 2015. Their relationship ended on a sour note when Tran filed for a restraining order against the singer in February 2017. She claimed Brown had allegedly punched her and thrown her down the stairs. The court approved a 5-year restraining order, which expired in 2022.
After a clip of their Coachella interaction began circulating, some netizens commented on Karrueche Tran's April 13 Instagram post, telling her to get back with her ex. The post and its comments were later reuploaded by @theshaderoom.
However, many netizens commented under @theshaderoom's post and were seemingly unsatisfied with the two potentially getting back together. One (@_kennnw) called out the fans for telling the two to date again; they stated that people should heal from their past and cordially move on.
Others found the fan comments "weird" and jokingly stated that people can't even interact with their exes anymore. One (@irasinstrument) was seemingly amused with Karrueche Tran, who completely ignored the fans' comments and kept putting out sponsorship content.
Netizens continued to disapprove of the idea of Karrueche Tran and Chris Brown potentially getting back together.
Last year, Chris Brown and Quavo beefed over Karrueche Tran
According to Capital Xtra's report, Karrueche Tran allegedly dated rapper Quavo in 2017 after breaking up with Brown. The two were often spotted together, but neither confirmed their relationship. In October 2017, Tran appeared on Allegedly with Theo Von and Matthew Cole Weiss podcast and denied any romantic involvement with Quavo.
They were spotted together again in 2022. As reported by TMZ, on April 19, 2024, Chris Brown released a diss track titled Weakest Link, in which he called out the rapper for allegedly sleeping with Tran.
"You f***** my ex-ho, that's cool, I don't give no f***, lil' n**** (Still a b*tch)/Cause I f***** your ex when you were still with her, b*tch," the diss track stated.
Quavo replied with his track, Over H*es & B*tches (OHB). In the track, he named Karrueche Tran, saying:
"Lil boy wanna die bout some c*ochie?/You still f***** up 'bout Karrueche?"
In April 2024, Tran gave a statement to TMZ, saying that she had no opinion on the two rappers' beef. She shared that she was busy focusing on her life and only wanted a peaceful life.
"I don't feel. It is what it is. I'm living my life. Working, paying my bills, taking time for myself, and that's all that matters. Whatever else is going on, I ain't got nothing to do with it [...] I'm living a peaceful life, that's all I want," she said.
It is uncertain whether Chris Brown and Karrueche Tran are dating or not.