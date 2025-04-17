How many children does Charlie Sheen have? Daughter Sami Sheen slams the actor in a new TikTok video about his drug addiction 

In a recent TikTok post, Sami Sheen, the O*lyF*ns content creator and American actor Charlie Sheen's daughter, opened up about her tumultuous relationship with her famous dad. According to People, the 21-year-old slammed her dad on the social media platform with his viral 2011 interview about his drug addiction.

The 59-year-old American actor has been married and divorced three times and has five children aged between 40 and 16. They are Cassandra Estevez, Sami Sheen, Lola Sheen, Bob Sheen, and Max Sheen. Meanwhile, Sami Sheen is his second child, whom he shares with actress Denise Richards.

On Tuesday, April 15, 2025, Sami Sheen took to TikTok to shed more light on her relationship with Charlie Sheen. According to the news outlet, she addressed her estrangement by using a sound from the Two and a Half Men actor's 2011 viral interview with ABC's 20/20, in which he spoke about his past drug addiction.

The video clip sees Sami mouthing along to her dad's comments from the voiceover from the sit-down interview, where the interviewer asked the actor whether he had drugs in his house. He said:

"No, there are not. Not that I know about, if I know about them, I'll find them and throw them away. It's not a big deal. Ooh, drugs in the house, ah, we're all gonna die."

The 21-year-old wrote in the caption, "Pretty much sums it up," and also added an onscreen text, which reads:

"When people wonder why I haven't spoken to my dad in a year but this is my dad."

Sami Sheen on Charlie Sheen's struggle with drug addiction

According to People's report, Sami Sheen's April 14, 2025, podcast with Gia Giudice's Casual Chaos episode also talked about Charlie Sheen's struggle with drugs and that they have not spoken in a year. She said:

"It's sad but I make humor out of it, I literally cannot tell you one memory from my childhood of him where he's been, like, sober, which is kind of sad but, whatever, it's his choice."

When talking to 24-year-old Gia, Teresa Giudice's daughter from The Real Housewives of New Jersey, she added that she had moved in with her dad after not being on good terms with her mom in 2021. She said:

"I was really struggling mentally in that house and there's obviously a lot that I wish I could say, but I'll get in trouble for saying."

Speaking of her experience of living with Charlie Sheen, she added:

"But yeah, I just felt like, at the time, me and my dad were on good terms and it was a more peaceful environment. So I wanted to try out living there and like, it was great until it wasn't."

However, in the podcast episode, Sami Sheen also shared her decision to move out of Charlie Sheen's place, as it didn't work out. She talked about finding another solution, her current career, and getting an apartment where she has lived ever since.

