"I would tell my kids that's their grandfather" - Netizens react as Barack Obama photobombs an adorable family snap on Tidal Basin

Barack Obama, former president of the United States of America, unexpectedly photobombed a family taking photos of cherry blossoms at Washington, D.C.’s Tidal Basin. On Tuesday, April 01, 2025, Instagram user @portiaportiaportia shared a post recounting the incident.

Ad

Portia Moore, her husband Damien, and their children, Belle and Preston, were at the park for a professional family photoshoot. While capturing a picture of the kids with the cherry blossoms, Obama happened to walk by, she revealed.

"Look who strolled by in our picture for our family Cherry Blossom photo shoot!" Portia wrote.

Ad

Trending

As the post went viral, internet users were quick to react. One quipped:

"Iowould tell my kids that's their grandfather in the background."

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/ @theshaderoom)

Many noted that if it happened to them, the photo would be a cherished family treasure.

Ad

Comments reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/ @theshaderoom)

Others continued to share hilarious reactions to the moment.

Ad

Comments reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/ @theshaderoom)

Portia Moore initially missed former President Obama walking by as she was focused on keeping her children safe

Portia Moore, an entrepreneur, recalled that she was initially worried her youngest, Preston, might run towards the water. Focused on keeping her children safe, she didn't immediately register her husband informing her that Barack Obama was walking by. She explained:

Ad

"After that shoot was done I pick Preston up and asked Damien “what were you saying”? He goes “that was President Obama who just walked by” and looks his direction. I was like whaaaaat?!"

In the picture, the former president can be seen in a casual pose, wearing a baseball cap and sunglasses. Portia stated that the picture would become a "family heirloom."

Ad

Ad

In a separate Instagram post, their photographer, Briana Inell, explained that she frequently shoots at the Tidal Basin area and is accustomed to tourists walking into her frames. Inell noted that she usually edits out the photobombers during post-production. As a result, much like Portia, she initially missed Obama.

Moore later told NBC Washington that the photo would be featured on their family's Christmas card this year. Meanwhile, Inell had a hilarious message for the former president. Addressing him, she told the outlet:

Ad

"Come for next year’s shoot. Same place, same time, same date. We’ll be here."

As per NBC Washington, the former president, Obama, too, reacted to the viral moment. In an Instagram story, he apologized for photobombing, writing:

"Preston and Belle, I hope you enjoyed peak bloom! My bad for stepping into the shot."

Ad

He later shared pictures from his outing in a separate post, expressing his joy at getting "play tourist" for once. He also noted that the cherry blossoms were beautiful that morning.

It is worth noting that the cherry blossom trees were a gift from Tokyo's mayor, symbolizing the friendship between Japan and the U.S. These trees were planted along the Tidal Basin. Every year, the city celebrates the National Cherry Blossom Festival, commemorating the occasion. The festival also marks the start of spring, attracting hundreds of visitors who flock to the park to admire the blossoms.

No other updates have been observed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback