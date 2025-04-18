Onijah Robinson denies son's claim of her having bipolar disorder, says she was hospitalized in Pakistan for anemia

Onijah Robinson, tagged as the 'Queen of Pakistan', recently denied her son's claim that she has bipolar disorder. Robinson says that she was hospitalized in Pakistan for anemia.

While speaking to TT Torrez of Hot 97, Onijah Robinson said,

“I was just in the hospital because I was anemic and I was getting blood.. When y’all see me taking pictures, I was in the hospital in Pakistan.”

During the interview, which was uploaded on The Shade Room’s Instagram page on April 18, Robinson refuted reports that she had been arrested in Dubai after visiting her husband. She clarified that the problems started when she arrived at the airport and was told her visa "was up."

She also said,

“I was supposed to fly home at first, but then it was delayed for hours and hours, so I was at the airport, and my husband already left to go on vacation, and he was going to Dubai… So we met up in Dubai.”

Onijah Robinson opened up about her Dubai trip and her son’s claims of having mental health issues

Onijah Robinson recently talked candidly about her experience of becoming stranded in Dubai. She also opened up about her kids and her son's assertion that she has mental health problems.

While talking about her stay in Dubai, she was asked by Torez during the same interview,

“So, you really went to Dubai? Because folks were trying to figure out, because you went quiet on the internet for a minute, they thought you flew to Dubai, and they were concerned that you had gotten locked up in Dubai, because the rules, it's so much stricter…”

Robinson discussed what happened when she landed in Dubai and said,

My husband sent me some Dubai money and I went to go pick it up at the MoneyGram. Somebody noticed me and then everybody started noticing me. I was like, ‘Oh my God. Don’t start this now in Dubai. Let’s not start this. But, they were just showing me mad love. I took pictures with millions of people."

The 33-year-old added that she "got turned around" beause her "visa was up" so she had to fix the visa issues before boarding the plane back to the US. Robinson refuted all claims that she was detained or jailed, but clarified that she was not allowed to film during her stay in Dubai and said,

They didn’t allow me [to film or] do certain things because they already knew who I was from Pakistan. Obviously, everybody heard before me. They knew I was on the way [and they put a stop to it before I arrived]. Everywhere I went I had to be escorted.”

Robinson, who has two kids, also spoke about her relationship with her kids. She said that both of her children are well-cared for, and shared that her younger child is under the custody of his father.

In addition, she maintained that, in contrast to news reports, she has no mental health issues. In the same interview with TT Torrez, addressing the fact that she was hospitalized in Pakistan, she said that she was admitted for anemia rather than mental health problems.

As per Complex’s April 18 report, Robinson further asserted that asthma was her only long-term medical condition and denied having a history of mental health issues. Robinson acknowledged that it is unclear why Jeremiah, her son, made the bipolar accusations. She also disclosed that her kid, who is 10 years old, lives with his father.

“They both are well taken care of,” she said about her boys.

Onijah Robinson also took the opportunity to respond to a number of rumours around her alleged union with Memon, her reported Pakistani husband. She told Torrez that in 2023, she was attempting to launch an e-commerce company that needed phones and tablets when she first met Memon.

Robinson claimed that Memon was the staff member who assisted her after she called AT&T regarding the devices. Memon, according to Onijah Robinson, kept her number and started contacting her frequently. She then informed Torrez that she and Memon were married via "Weddings Online," an online company.

Robinson also discussed the significant age difference between Memon and herself. Robinson said that she wanted to capitalize on her newfound celebrity now that she is back in the United States. She then claimed that she is in talks to create a Lifetime film about her story and is doing a lot of interviews and advertising.

Robinson's family members haven't said anything as of yet about the whole incident.

