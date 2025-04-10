Onijah Robinson's 19-year-old alleged boyfriend from Pakistan denies being married to her despite her claims 

On Wednesday, April 9, THE SHADE ROOM uploaded a YouTube video of an interview with Nidal Ahmed Memon, the alleged husband of the 33-year-old TikTok star, Onijah Robinson. Robinson went viral in February 2025 through a video of her pursuit of her Pakistani teen husband.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Nidal, who sat down with Justin Carter for an exclusive TSR Investigates episode, was asked why Onijah said they were married when he disagreed. The 19-year-old responded with:

"Really don't have a clue about it."

When asked if Robinson and him exchanged rings or vows, or got a marriage certificate, Nidal responded with a simple, "No." Carter then asked the teenager why would Onijah say they were married without any evidence of the fact. Memon responded with:

Ad

"I don't know... that's something we need to study, about her confidence and, like, the way she talks."

The YouTube video comes days after Onijah Robinson was spotted in New York City. Per iHeart, photographer Johnny Nunez came across the 33-year-old in an all-pink outfit.

The viral sensation debunked the speculations about her being detained in Dubai, saying she didn't go to prison but was "just stuck" in Dubai, in a situation she "couldn't understand at the time".

Ad

Before her sudden appearance in New York, Onijah Robinson was seen arriving in Dubai - at the Dubai International Airport in early February 2025, where she had reportedly been detained by the UAE.

The 33-year-old arrived in the city with an on-arrival visa, and was later taken into "protective custody" by authorities.

Nidal claimed that viewers are going to see him and Onijah Robinson together soon

Ad

Elsewhere in his conversation with Justin Carter, Nidal said that he and Onijah talked on the phone every day, and were actually in love after having dated online for two to two and a half years. Memon went on to say that he loved Robinson's confidence, adding:

"It's like, you manifest something, and, like... in simple words, don't stop dreaming. One day it's gonna come true."

Ad

Carter then asked Memon if he saw himself being with Onijah for the rest of his life. Here's what he replied with:

"Well, I can't answer this, because God knows how long I'm gonna live or... It's something that I can't really answer. In the end, I just realized that everything happens for a reason, so there's no need to get stressed out of those things and, like, need to worry about them."

Ad

Towards the end of the interview, Nidal also confessed his love for Onijah Robinson, saying:

"We love each other, just like other couples, and there's ups and downs in every relationship, so, in the end we have to deal with it and we have to get together."

Carter concluded the conversation by asking Memon if he was gonna see Robinson at all, to which responded in the affirmative, claiming that they were currently working on things, and viewers were going to see them together soon.

Ad

Onijah Robinson's son, Jeremiah Andrew Robinson, has previously confirmed his mother's struggled with mental health, which was presumably the reason behind her detainment in Dubai.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akanksha Mishra A reader-turned-writer, Akanksha is an entertainment writer covering UK Trends News for Sportskeeda. She has a post-graduate degree in English Literature and has spent the last four years in the content industry. Beyond entertainment, her areas of interest in writing include about pets, wildlife (especially birds), mental health, faith & spirituality. Know More