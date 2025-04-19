"Owen Wilson feeling left out"— Memes erupt as internet reacts to White House photo of Vince Vaughn and Donald Trump

The Term Life star Vince Vaughn is trending on different platforms following his recent meeting with President Donald Trump at the Oval Office on April 18, 2025. According to the Irish Star, the reporters were not aware of Vaughn’s meeting since the schedule shared with them did not feature the actor’s name.

Meanwhile, a photo of Vince and Trump posing together has grabbed a lot of attention on social media. The picture was shared through the official account of the White House on X, and it resembled the poster of a film with the title White House Crashers.

The snap was posted a day after the meeting at the Oval Office, and it shows Trump sitting on a chair with Vaughn standing alongside him. The Irish Star also stated that the picture was referring to the latter’s romantic comedy film Wedding Crashers, released in 2005.

As soon as the picture went viral, netizens took to the comments section of the White House’s post to share their reactions to the same. A user addressed Owen Wilson, who shared the screen with Vaughn in Wedding Crashers, and wrote:

“Owen Wilson feeling left out.”

People reacted to the meeting, with a user saying that it was "legendary." Another individual also described Vaughn as a "National Treasure" in the reaction.

"I've ALWAYS thought Owen Wilson would play a perfect , if anyone in hollywood could do an honest Trump character," a user wrote on X.

“Vince Vaughn is a National Treasure,” a netizen stated.

“Legendary link up,” an X reaction mentioned.

Users also reacted to the photo, with a user joking that Trump was promoting Vince Vaughn’s next film.

“The next movie Vince Vaughn comes out with is about to be an absolute banger. Trump pretty much endorsing it right here,” one of the reactions reads.

“When will this be in theaters?!” another netizen commented on X.

“I love this so much. This takes courage in Hollywood,” an X user reacted.

Vince Vaughn opened up on his political views a few years ago

While the Hacksaw Ridge star has yet to respond to the reactions emerging out of his meeting with Donald Trump, he claimed in an interview with The Los Angeles Times in November 2020 that he does not support or endorse any political party.

Vince Vaughn revealed at the time that the one political figure that he supported was author and former U.S. representative Ron Paul. Vaughn continued and said,

“For me sometimes it’s difficult to find a candidate that you feel is philosophically consistent and not just going along with whoever is funding their particular party. That’s as much as I’ll get into it at this point.”

Furthermore, Vaughn addressed the moments when he met certain people from the political world, including Nancy Pelosi and James Carville, saying that he has always showcased friendly behavior with all of them. Vince recalled his meeting with Carville, saying that he did not discuss anything about policies.

Vaughn was last seen in the Apple TV series Bad Monkey. He has four films in the upcoming lineup, with all of them being in the post-production phase, including Broke, Nonnas, Animal Friends, and Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice.

