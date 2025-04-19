"Thank God she’s alive"- Netizens erupt as video of FSU Starbucks girl drink footage sparks outrage

A video of a woman walking past a bleeding woman while sipping on her Starbucks drink supposedly at FSU went viral online on Thursday. A fatal shooting at Tallahassee's Florida State University on April 17 claimed two lives and left nearly six others injured, who were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare assured on Friday that the injured individuals were expected to make a full recovery.

The viral video began with the woman in a white top and blue denim lying sideways on the ground. She was bleeding from the rear part of her body, and part of her top rode upwards. In the vicinity, a tote bag, a small black object, and a bottle were seen lying on the ground.

The other woman who captured the scene while walking past the bleeding victim was holding a Starbucks cup in her hand and sipping from it. She seemingly turned her camera around to film the injured person once more while still walking.

The video will not be included in this article for its graphic nature and out of sensitivity concerns for readers.

The six-second-long video in the aftermath of the FSU shooting upset netizens and raised questions about the lack of basic human empathy. The woman who walked past was criticized online for not stopping to help the wounded person. Netizens questioned her apparent indifference to the scene.

"Thank God she's alive. But the fact someone casually filmed her while sipping Starbucks during an active shooting is chilling. We're so desensitized, people reach for their phones before offering help. Real lives are at stake, this isn't content, it's crisis.", voiced an X user.

Expand Tweet

"Whoever recorded this video should be ashamed of themselves. They should have tried to help that poor girl. Prayers for all the victims", wrote one person.

"Just another coldhearted person who has zero compassion and zero charity. so much evil in this world and yes, this person is evil", said another.

Some people hoped for internet sleuths to find out the woman who recorded the clip and be shamed publicly for their actions.

"How I'm patiently waiting for 1 of you Internet FBIs to find the girl in the FSU Starbucks video soooo we can all collectively disturb her peace knowing she dead WRONG", said one X user.

"Their identity will come out and then we can find out why sipping a latte and recording was more important than a human life", wrote one more.

One person noted that despite the woman seemingly walking past the supposed FSU shooting victim, no law in practice punishes one for doing so.

"There's no legal obligation to render aid or assistance to someone injured or in danger. This person is a huge a*s, but there's no legal consequences. Of course, the Internet could make him or her famous", wrote one person.

"Moral decay isn't illegal; it should be, but it isn't", resonated another.

Bleeding woman in viral FSU Starbucks video seemingly received medical attention afterward

Although it was not clear to some that the viral video was from Thursday's FSU shooting, a second video demonstrated a police officer approaching the lying victim. In a zoomed-in clip, a policewoman was seen checking in on the bleeding woman.

X user Collin Rugg wrote:

"According to other video angles, the woman appears to be moving while receiving medical care."

The identities of neither the wounded woman nor the woman with the Starbucks cup were discovered.

The bleeding woman in the video appears to be among the six people who were injured and taken to medical facilities.

Disclaimer: This article strictly conveys netizens' sentiments about the viral video. The author's subjective opinion is not included.

