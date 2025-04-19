What is KIMPRO about? YouTube channel becomes the first from South Korea to gain 100 million subscribers on the platform

The South Korean YouTube channel KIMPRO has officially surpassed 100 million subscribers, becoming the first in the country to achieve this milestone. The channel achieved its 10 million subscriber mark on April 17, 2025, while creating history for South Korea's digital media and showcasing the growth of independent content creators.

Launched in August 2022, KIMPRO gained popularity through a variety of content, including comedy sketches, food challenges, and daily vlogs. Within three years of its launch, the channel garnered a worldwide following, ranking among the top subscribed YouTube channels globally.

BLACKPINK established itself as the leading K-pop group on South Korean YouTube, with its subscriber count reaching 96.4 million. The KIMPRO channel extended past its competition to reach 100 million subscribers.

It has obtained position 14 worldwide as per the YouTube channel analysis site Knox Analysis, cited by Korean media outlet, Maeil Business Newspaper on April 18, 2025.

KIMPRO expressed gratitude to its subscribers by stating:

"100,000,000 subscribers. I can't believe it, but our Kim Pro channel has finally reached 100 million subscribers. Thanks to the members who have been running with us and to all of our subscribers who have always watched our videos and cheered us on, we were able to reach this dreamlike moment. I sincerely thank you."

They added:

"I believe that this number contains your time, interest, and laughter. We will reward you with more fun and better content in the future. Our story is really just beginning."

It has earned the Red Diamond Creator Award, reserved for channels that surpass 100 million subscribers.

Overview of KIMPRO

South Korean YouTube channel KIMPRO is operated by Kim Dong Jun and his cousin Yoo Baek Hap since they launched their first videos in August 2022.

Viewers have shown broad interest in the mix of content, which features mukbangs (eating shows), comedy sketches, and various challenges on their channel.

According to AllKpop reports on April 18, 2025, the YouTube channel surpassed 3,100 video uploads and achieved 66.4 billion views as of April 2025. The estimated daily earnings, as cited by Maeil Business Newspaper, are approximately 687 million KRW, with monthly earnings of 20.6 billion Korean Won.

The channel's rapid growth, together with its diverse content base, has made it popular worldwide and significantly boosted its subscriber count.

The same media outlet stated that the popular channel features Kim Dong Jun and Yoo Baek Hap as its public figures, but additional members, Yu Ha Young and Jeong Hee Rim, play important roles. The TV channel welcomed Yu Ha Young and Jeong Hee Rim as new team members in March 2023.

The term "OK Team" identifies the combined group of four members. Through collective group work, they plan their content while filming and editing videos and developing original ideas, leading to fresh and exciting content.

KIMPRO’s journey from a small YouTube channel to one of the world’s most subscribed channels stands as a prominent presence within the global creator community through its major achievements.

As the first South Korean channel to reach 100 million subscribers, the channel is expected to play a continued role in the evolving landscape of online content.

