What is the minimum age to use social media in the U.S.? Judge blocks Ohio law requiring parental consent for kids under 16 to access social media

The Ohio law requiring parental consent for minors under 16 to access social media platforms was permanently blocked by a federal judge on April 17, 2025. U.S. District Court Judge Algenon Marbley ruled the legislation unconstitutional, siding with tech industry group NetChoice, which argued the law violated free speech rights.

Currently, the minimum age to use social media in the United States is 13, as mandated by the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) of 1998.

The decision to block the Ohio law halts enforcement of the measure, which was part of an $86.1 billion state budget signed by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine in July 2023. The law aimed to protect children’s mental health by restricting social media access without parental approval. NetChoice, representing companies like Meta, TikTok, and Snapchat, filed the lawsuit, arguing that the Ohio law imposed vague and overly broad restrictions on free expression.

Judge Marbley acknowledged the state’s intent to safeguard children but stated the legislation “fails to pass constitutional muster,” emphasizing that even well-meaning government efforts must comply with the First Amendment. The law would have required social media companies to obtain parental consent for users under 16 and disclose content moderation policies.

Ohio officials, including Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, had defended the Ohio law as necessary to shield minors from platforms they called “intentionally addictive.” State spokesperson Bethany McCorkle said officials are “reviewing the decision” to determine next steps. Similar laws in Arkansas, Utah, and California have also faced legal challenges, with NetChoice successfully blocking or delaying enforcement in those states.

Judge Marbley’s ruling highlighted the tensions between parental rights and government overreach, noting the law imposed “governmental authority over children subject to parental veto” rather than empowering families directly. NetChoice praised the decision, calling it a win for free speech and user rights online.

The Ohio law is part of a broader wave of state-level efforts to regulate minors’ social media use. Like legislation passed in Utah and Arkansas, Ohio’s Social Media Parental Notification Act sought to give parents oversight of their children’s online activity. However, courts have consistently ruled that such measures infringe on constitutional rights.

Judge Marbley’s decision cited precedent, stating these laws prioritize government control over parental authority and effectively limit minors’ free speech. NetChoice’s lawsuit argued that the Ohio law would compel platforms to act as “speech police” by requiring them to verify users’ ages and enforce parental consent. Critics warned that such rules could stifle teens’ access to educational resources, peer support networks, and creative expression.

Supporters, including Gov. DeWine’s administration, countered that social media’s algorithmic design harms youth mental health, citing rising rates of anxiety and depression among teens. The outcome in Ohio reflects similar rulings in other states. In March 2025, a federal judge temporarily blocked Utah’s law mandating age verification for all social media users, calling it “unworkable.”

California’s Age-Appropriate Design Code, enacted in 2023, remains tied up in litigation. Legal experts suggest these repeated setbacks signal a need for federal legislation rather than a patchwork of state laws. Ohio’s case also underscores practical challenges. Age verification systems often rely on invasive data collection, raising privacy concerns.

Smaller platforms argue that compliance costs could force them out of the market, further consolidating power among major tech companies. While the Ohio law is halted, the debate continues. Some lawmakers advocate alternative approaches, such as requiring platform transparency about content algorithms or funding digital literacy programs.

For now, the ruling leaves parents and teens navigating social media without state-mandated restrictions—a reality Judge Marbley acknowledged as he urged policymakers to “respect constitutional rights” in future efforts.

