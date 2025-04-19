Who is Alix Earle? Bachelor Nation's Kelsey Anderson clears the air about her alleged altercation with the influencer at Coachella 2025

American social media personality Alix Earle recently opened up about her alleged altercation at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2025 with influencer and contestant of the 28th season of The Bachelor, Kelsey Anderson. According to People, the two have ignited feud rumors after sharing videos on their TikTok accounts of similar interactions.

Alix Earle is a popular figure on TikTok. The 24-year-old garnered attention for posting "Get Ready With Me" videos on the short-video sharing platform.

As per the news outlet, the duo, on the second day of the weekend one of the music festival, shared in their videos, similar recollections of a possible “beef” might have happened.

Alix Earle and Kelsey Anderson’s rumored beef

While Earle, in the TikTok video clip, shared that she "got into a little altercation" with an unnamed woman during American singer-songwriter Lady Gaga's headlining set on Friday, April 11, Anderson, shared a very similar story in her own video which she posted on the Sunday morning after the singer’s performance.

As per the news outlet, Alix Earle, in her video, revealed an encounter with a woman who complained about her dancing. She said:

"We got there and it was so, so, so packed. And no one was dancing, so I was jumping up and down… And there was this woman behind me and she kind of yelled at me."

The media personality in her TikTok explained how that woman seemingly said,

“You realize there’s other people here, right?”

She added that her boyfriend, Braxton Berrios, had to step in and stand between them so the situation wouldn’t intensify.

"But then they left, like, 10 minutes later... So, I was like, 'Well, clearly, they don’t care that much about Lady Gaga.' So, I was upsetting the Karens.'"

Whilst the 24-year-old admitted in the video to having a “beef the whole night,” on the other hand, the 27-year-old in her TikTok that was filmed the Saturday morning after the Die With A Smile singer’s headlining set and uploaded on Sunday, added:

"This girl ran into me, straight up ran into me, and then screamed at me, like, 'Don’t shove me, b----!'"

Recalling the incident, The Bachelor alum added in the clip:

"And I was like, 'Oh, my God. You ran into me!' I wish that I knew who she was. She was definitely an influencer, but she was so mean.'"

Although Anderson explained that the run-in was an accident and tried to calm the atmosphere, she further continued:

"I think that people just think that they are bigger than things and just think that they can treat people like that."

How Kelsey Anderson is setting the record straight on their speculated beef

While fans in the comments were quick to ask Kelsey Anderson if the person was Alix Earle, she was also quick to shut down the rumors. Explaining via a comment, the reality star shared her video was not directed towards the 24-year-old media personality and wrote:

"No I didn’t know who the person was I just am assuming they were an influencer haha."

Although Kelsey Anderson had tried to clear the air, Alix Earle is to respond to her possible “beef” during the Coachella music festival.

