"It’s giving Kesha" - Fans react as NFL WR Braxton Berrios' girlfriend Alix Earle drops Day 1 look from Coachella 2025

On Monday, Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios’ girlfriend, Alix Earle, shared her Day 1 outfit from Coachella 2025 via Instagram.

In the post, the social media influencer and model wore a black lace top that had a halter neckline with grommet details.

The top was paired with tan shorts featuring layered fringe, along with a white belt adorned with decorative buckles. Earle completed the fit with oversized black boots, jewelry and sunglasses. The caption read:

“I’m so late on my Coachella posts .. here’s day 1.”

The post drew immediate attention online, with several fans commenting on her look and overall presence at the festival. Among the more notable comments were:

“Our jersey girllllll.”

“This look is everythinggggg.”

“ATE THAT DOWN.”

NFL fans react as Braxton Berrios' GF Alix Earle drops Day 1 look from Coachella 2025. Credits: Instagram

Others added,

“Holy smokes.”

“It’s giving Kesha.”

“You won best outfit fs.”

NFL fans react as Braxton Berrios' GF Alix Earle drops Day 1 look from Coachella 2025. Credits: Instagram

Alix Earle has maintained a high public profile in part due to her relationship with Braxton Berrios. They began dating early in 2023, having met at a mutual friend’s party in Miami.

The duo celebrated their first anniversary in November. She has regularly spoken about their relationship on her “Hot Mess” podcast.

Earle has also discussed her personal experiences with anxiety and online criticism, often addressing these topics candidly with her followers. Following Berrios’ season-ending ACL tear in October, she shared how the two leaned on each other during recovery and adversity.

Braxton Berrios shares insight into living with Alix Earle

Berrios offered insight into his personal life, confirming that he now lives with his girlfriend, Alix Earle. The couple spoke with E! News while attending the Revolve Festival.

In the exclusive interview, posted on Saturday, Berrios described the shared living arrangement, stating,

“Oh, fully! Then we have Sports Illustrated posters of her. Half the house is completely changed. We're very happy, you know. A full home is a happy home.”

Berrios and Earle have consistently maintained a visible public presence, often posting about each other on social media. Earle, who appeared on the Vogue Türkiye cover alongside her sister Ashtin Earle, shared images from the shoot and a behind-the-scenes vlog on YouTube.

She described it as living “beyond [her] biggest dreams.”

The couple continues to support each other’s professional pursuits, with Berrios recovering from a season-ending injury and Earle expanding her media profile.

