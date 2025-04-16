Braxton Berrios joins girlfriend Alix Earle for fun times at Coachella during Texans offseason

Braxton Berrios' 2024 NFL season with the Miami Dolphins was cut short when he tore his ACL. This offseason, he signed with the Houston Texans, hopeful to start a new chapter in his career.
As the offseason workouts will continue to kick off in the next few weeks, Berrios enjoyed some downtime with his girlfriend, Alix Earle. This past weekend, the couple was in the California desert at the first weekend of the annual "Coachella" music festival.
On Tuesday, Alix Earle shared a carousel of photos of her experience at Coachella.
"I LOVE IT ‼️"-Earle captioned the Instagram post
Among the photos in the Instagram carousel were glimpses of the fun she and the Houston Texans wide receiver had. In one photo, Earle was sitting on Berrios' shoulders and in another, the couple was crowd dancing.
The TikToker wore a bedazzled cropped top that she matched with black shorts. While the Houston Texans' wide receiver opted for black pants and a white top that had a yellow stripe down the sleeves.
Alix Earle expressed plans to redecorate Braxton Berrios' house
Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios have taken a big step in their relationship, they officially live together. Earle told E! News at the Coachella music festival that she has already begun to put her feminine touch on Berrios' home.
“I already started moving my stuff in. I have my Sports Illustrated posters and different cutouts and things. I was like, 'It's gonna turn into an Alix den in here.' She then continued: “Barbie-fy the Ken house a little bit.”
The home that Berrios and Alix Earle share is in Miami, Florida. The wide receiver, however, recently signed with the Houston Texans, and so the couple will likely be spending more time in Texas as the 2025 NFL season quickly approaches.
Berrios and Earle sparked dating rumors in May 2023 when they were spotted out together in Miami. They confirmed their relationship nearly six months later in November 2023.
