“We have Sports Illustrated posters of her” - Braxton Berrios expresses his excitement about living with GF Alix Earle

Braxton Berrios candidly opened up about living with his girlfriend Alix Earle. The pair have been together for quite some time now. They confirmed their relationship back in Nov. 2023.

Ad

Braxton Berrios and his girlfriend are pretty vocal about their relationship and Earle even actively shares posts on her social media with the Texans wide receiver. During this NFL offseason, Braxton Berrios and his girlfriend attended the Revolve festival and in an exclusive interview with E! News, the couple talked about their relationship.

The NFL star talked about living with the Sports Illustrated model, saying:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Oh, fully! Then we have Sports Illustrated posters of her. Half the house is completely changed. We're very happy, you know. A full home is a happy home."

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Braxton Berrios and his girlfriend Alix Earle are going strong with time. They have each other's back and support one another's careers. This year has been even more special for Earle as she was recently featured in Vogue magazine.

Braxton Berrios' girlfriend shares the rare glimpse of Vogue Turkiye magazine picture

Braxton Berrios' girlfriend, Alix Earle, had a sweet surprise for her fans earlier this month. Last week, she posted a slew of pictures from her shoot for Vogue Turkiye.

Ad

She graced the cover page of the magazine with her sister Ashtin Earle. While posting the snaps of the issue, Earle penned a heartfelt message, expressing her joy after making it on the magazine. She wrote in the caption:

"Better together @vogueturkiye 🫶🏼 Can’t describe the feeling of getting to live beyond my biggest dreams & getting to do it with my sister and best friend 🥹 Thank you Vogue for having the Earle Girls :))))"

Ad

Earle also shared the BTS of the photoshoot for the renowned magazine in her recent vlog. In the caption of the post, she talked about the BTS scenes writing:

"BTS of this entire shoot on my YT out now!"

Ad

On Sunday, Apr. 13, Alix Earle again stunned fans with her glamorous pictures from attending the Coachella festival over the weekend. She shared them with the caption:

"I’m so late on my Coachella posts .. here’s day 1"

In her music festival post, Alix Earle grabbed people's attention with her sizzling black outfit. She is pretty active on Instagram and boasts around 4.1 million followers on the platform.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie, out on a long drive, or in the kitchen cooking up something that tastes better than it looks. Know More

Houston Texans Fans! Check out the latest Houston Texans Schedule and dive into the Texans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.