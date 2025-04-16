When did Ice Cube make his movie debut? Rapper honored at TCL Chinese Theatre handprint ceremony for his legacy in the film industry

Ice Cube, the famed American rapper and songwriter, was recently honored at the Hollywood TCL Chinese Theatre handprint ceremony, according to CBS News. The hip-hop icon and his nearly 40-year legacy in music and movies were celebrated as he placed his hands, and then his feet, at the iconic TCL Chinese Theatre on Tuesday, April 15, 2025.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Los Angeles native, who initially began his career in the music industry, stepped into acting with the 1991 film Boyz n the Hood. Directed by John Singleton, the coming-of-age drama was released in July 1991, launching Ice Cube's acting career as he played the character Doughboy.

Celebrating this milestone, Ice Cube, who was born O'Shea Jackson Sr., shared a post on the social media platform Instagram. Sharing an image, he wrote:

“Today was legendary. Left my prints in cement at the iconic TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. Honored to continue to receive my flowers in a business I never thought I’d be apart of.”

Ad

Ad

Meanwhile, besides being a rapper, songwriter, and actor, the 55-year-old artist is also a producer. He has reportedly produced and executive-produced various films, including Friday, Next Friday, Ride Along, Barbershop, and Straight Outta Compton.

Ice Cube announces his return to the music tour

The music legend announced his first U.S. headlining tour in over 10 years, called The Truth To Power: 4 Decades of Attitude. It starts on September 4, 2025, with a stop at the Los Angeles Crypto.com Arena on September 28.

Ad

Sharing the tour dates and schedule on Instagram on April 15, 2025, the artist wrote:

“I’m finally doing a coast-to-coast tour with a big production. I’m giving y’all something special, something real with the Truth to Power Tour 2025. Secure your tickets early using code TRUTHTOPOWER. If you ever seen me before, don’t sleep on this one.”

Ad

Ad

Meanwhile, the artist will be performing in cities including Baltimore, Atlanta, Cleveland, Chicago, and Oakland. He will wrap up his The Truth To Power: 4 Decades of Attitude tour in north of the border in Toronto.

Ice Cube's career in music and film

The American artist formed his first rap group called C.I.A. in the year 1986, and then in 1987, he formed the gangsta rap group N.W.A. with Eazy-E and Dr. Dre. However, he went on to have a successful solo career after releasing his 1990 solo music debut album titled AmeriKKKa's Most Wanted.

Ad

Notably, Ice Cube has released a total of 11 studio albums, with each of the first five being certified platinum and the next two being certified gold. He also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2017. Meanwhile, N.W.A. was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in the year 2016. The band also received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2024.

The LA native also has a successful acting career. After his 1991 debut of Boyz n the Hood, which was named after a 1987 rap song that the rapper wrote, he appeared in many successful films like Three Kings, 21 Jump Street, Anaconda, Are We There Yet?, and All About the Benjamins.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Afreen Shaikh Afreen Islam Shaikh is a Food writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's and Master’s degree in Management Studies, and is currently pursuing a Bachelor's program in Interior Design. Her love for television and world cinema, 90s artists, newspapers and magazines propelled her towards content writing.



Her work has been published in The Luxxemag, Mashable Middle East, and India Food Network. During her time at India Food Network, she hosted a program featuring restaurateur Riyaaz Amlani, alongside producing content on food, as she got privy to the multiple aspects of the industry beyond mere consumption.



Afreen strives to engage in ethical reporting, by employing contextual accuracy and relying on credible sources, while encouraging constructive feedback. When not working or studying, she enjoys reading, cooking, and watching Korean drama. Her favorite actor is the late Irrfan Khan, whom she admires for his acting prowess and humility. Know More