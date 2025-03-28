3-time World Champion, and not Sting, will induct Lex Luger into the WWE Hall of Fame, says veteran (Exclusive)

WWE will induct its 26th Hall of Fame class in 22 days. Lex Luger is set to be honored that night during WrestleMania 41 weekend, along with Triple H, Michelle McCool, and The Natural Disasters, among others. Sting's AEW status and Luger's induction have been hot topics of discussion as of late, and now a wrestling legend has speculated that another legendary name might be involved.

Diamond Dallas Page is arguably one of the most respected names in the pro wrestling industry. He achieved immense success over more than 45 years in the industry, but in recent years, he's been credited with helping wrestling legends and pro athletes with their physical and mental health, mainly Scott Hall, Jake Roberts, Buff Bagwell, and now Lex Luger.

DDP and friends are among a group of WCW legends that includes another familiar WWE Hall of Famer: Sting. The Icon retired during his WWE Hall of Fame speech in 2016. After his working relationship with the global juggernaut fell apart in 2020, Sting debuted for AEW.

One year after AEW hosted Stinger's retirement, he has remained under an ambassador's contract. This is reportedly a hold-up in Sting potentially inducting Luger for WWE, as the decision is essentially up to Khan. On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Senior Editor Bill Apter revealed why DDP may be the one to honor Luger, noting that WWE refuses to acknowledge AEW.

"If this happens, I really think I'd be surprised. I don't think Sting is going to do it, I think the guy that's gonna do it is this guy: Diamond Dallas Page. Yeah, because Page is the man who has been working with Lex to get him to stand up on his own. He has, both physically and mentally, brought Lex to a new level that Lex hasn't been in a long time. Lex Luger and Diamond Dallas Page are best friends like Sting and Lex Luger are," Bill Apter said. [From 1:24 to 2:00]

Sting, DDP and Luger teamed up for WCW trios action on one occasion. The Nitro episode in Atlanta on September 27, 1999, saw the group suffer a two-on-three Handicap main event DQ loss to Bret Hart and Ric Flair.

DDP won the world championship thrice in WCW. He entered the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017.

WWE legend in Title vs. Mask match at AEW Dynasty

All Elite Wrestling will present its second annual Dynasty pay-per-view on Sunday, April 6. Below is the updated lineup.

Title vs. Mask: ROH World Champion Chris Jericho vs. Bandido World Trios Championship: The Death Riders (c) vs. Rated FTR Women's World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Megan Bayne International Championship Triple Threat: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Mike Bailey vs. Ricochet World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Swerve Strickland

Dynasty 2025 will air live from Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. This will be the first-ever All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view from The Keystone State.

