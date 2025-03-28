AEW veteran Sting could make his massive WWE return during WrestleMania 41 season, believes legend (Exclusive)

AEW presented Sting's retirement just over one year ago, allowing the WWE Hall of Famer to hang up his boots as an undefeated World Tag Team Champion with Darby Allin. With rumors on a potential WWE comeback during WrestleMania 41 season, a certain legend is explaining why he thinks we could see the big return happen.

WWE is set to induct its 26th Hall of Fame class during WrestleMania 41 Weekend, and Lex Luger is one of the featured names. Company officials are ok with bringing Sting back to induct his longtime opponent and tag team partner, but he remains under contract to All Elite Wrestling, and the decision is up to Tony Khan. With apparent recent heat between AEW and WWE, there is a belief that Khan will not grant another favor for the competition in allowing The Stinger to induct Luger.

Diamond Dallas Page was just revealed to be Luger's potential inductor by Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter. While also speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long touched on Vince McMahon and why AEW could allow The Icon to induct The Total Package when asked about the matter. Co-host Mac Davis pointed to how Sting would be the best choice, but it comes down to business if his AEW contract prevents the appearance:

"I would like to certainly see it happen, I would like to see Sting induct [Lex Luger]. I think this might happen, and the reason it might happen is Vince McMahon is out of the picture now. With Vince, Vince wouldn't do anything like this. That's my opinion about him, he just wouldn't do it. That's something I don't think Vince would do, but with the new regime in there, the people that are running it now, and like you say... we've come as close to entertainment as we're gonna get. So, what would be the problem with Sting coming over to induct him into the Hall of Fame? I just don't see where there's nothing wrong with it," Long said. [From 2:30 to 3:05]

Sting announced his first retirement during the WWE Hall of Fame speech in 2016. It was revealed in May 2020 that Sting was no longer under a WWE Legends contract, and his merchandise was pulled that year shortly before his AEW debut.

AEW Dynamite lineup for next week

All Elite Wrestling will bring a live Dynamite back to the Civic Center in Peoria, IL on April 2. Below is the current lineup:

The go-home Dynasty build Will Ospreay returns to the show Mixed Tornado Match: Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir vs. Swerve Strickland and Willow Nightingale

Expand Tweet

AEW will also tape the April 5 edition of Collision next Wednesday in Peoria. The second annual Dynasty PPV will then air live from Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA on Sunday, April 6.

