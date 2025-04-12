Who owns KTLA? N-word tweet controversy explained as channel issues apology amid online disbelief

KTLA, also known as Channel 5, became involved in a tweet controversy on April 11 when the Los Angeles TV news channel's official X handle used the N-word. According to The Wrap's report, the tweet was eventually deleted.

KTLA began operations in January 1947. It is currently owned by Nexstar Media Group, which is led by Perry A. Sook. According to MediaBiasFactCheck, Sook is the founder, chairman, president, and CEO of Nexstar Media Group.

On April 11, the news station tweeted a public apology and claimed the N-word occurred while they were adding language filters. They wrote,

"KTLA experienced a technical error while adding language filters to our social media accounts, resulting in an offensive word being accidentally shared. We are appalled and apologize that this occurred."

KTLA anchor Mark Mester was fired over his statement about his co-anchor, Lynette Romero, leaving the network

Lynette Romero at the Tournament of Roses announces La Cañada High student Nadia Chung as 2022 Rose Queen during the coronation of the 103rd Rose Queen and Royal Court in front of the Tournament House in Pasadena. - Image via Getty

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lynette Romero left the news station on September 14, 2022, after working there for 24 years. Romero reportedly left for another job opportunity.

Instead of saying goodbye to the viewers, anchor Sam Rubin announced her departure. He stated that the station tried hard to make her stay. Rubin then thanked her and wished her well.

"KTLA worked hard to make that happen. Lynette, we wish you luck. We miss you, and we thank you for everything you’ve done for KTLA.… On behalf of everyone here, we wish you and your family nothing but the best," he said.

According to the media outlet, on September 17, Lynette Romero's co-anchor, Mark Mester, went off script during his show and stated that he did not agree with the way the news station handled Romero's resignation.

He then apologized on behalf of the station, calling their action "inappropriate." He said,

"It was rude, it was cruel, it was inappropriate, and we are so sorry. You did not deserve this. It was a mistake, and we hope you can find it in your heart to forgive us."

According to the media outlet, Station general manager Janene Drafs announced on September 22, 2022, that Mark Mester was fired for going off script. Pete Saiers, the news station's news director, released his statement.

However, he didn't say anything about Mester's firing. Instead, he claimed Romero was given the opportunity to say goodbye, but she didn't.

"We really wanted her to stay and KTLA Management worked hard to make that happen. Lynette decided to leave for another opportunity. We had hoped she would record a farewell message to viewers but she declined. Lynette has been a wonderful member of the family and [we] wish her and her family the best," he said.

According to Yahoo News, Mark Mester now works at KMIR NBC Palm Springs, and Lynette Romero works at KNBC Television Channel 4 News.

