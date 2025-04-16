"She is obsessed with bro!" — Internet reacts to Joe Budden and Raqi Thunda engaging in a heated argument on X Spaces

Having called each other out in 2022, Joe Budden and TV personality Raqi Thunda locked horns once again during an X Spaces session. The audio of the session has gone viral on the social media platform since it was posted by Budden's fan page. In the audio posted on April 16, 2025, Raqi Thunda claimed that Budden was in love with her and fantasized about her.

Responding to Raqi's allegation, Budden cut her off mid-conversation and commented on the TV personality's physical attributes, like her hips. The podcaster added:

"You're not going to keep talking like Marilyn Monroe out here. Raqi nobody in this crew wanted you. Not one soul in this crew ever, not one day or minute, wanted you."

Netizens quickly took to X to express their opinions on the X Spaces exchange between Joe Budden and Raqi Thunda, wherein an X user referred to the TV personality and tweeted:

"Raqi! Clearly thinks Joe owes her something she is obsessed with bro! If he's nice to her you can hear her blushing full of joy! If he checks her she's full of anger! She loves him and hates it! New flash she should never mention SADE!!"

"Fam this has been going on since Love n Hip Hop 😂 I’ve only seen Raqi’s name come up when it has something to do with Joe. 10+ years later it’s the same thing back n forth lol," an X user commented.

"She just wish she was standing next to Joe now that he up, wasn’t she just up there with Wallo when he was promoting his book. She just miss this ni**a dog. Saying “You was a bum” don’t mean shit to a ni**a that’s up today," another X user mentioned.

On the other hand, some internet users questioned the possibility of there being truth to Raqi Thunda's perception about Budden giving her hints:

"She sounds like a hurt woman who helped a man and now he's acting like she never did, but I could be wrong lol," an X user tweeted.

"There’s a story way deeper between them that’s not being unveiled. Joe normally pay people dust, but Raqui is clearly hitting some buttons and Joe is super reactionary to it. They both trigger each other and you can tell they both hurt each other," a netizen remarked.

Previous public spat between Joe Budden and Raqi Thunda explored

Seen together on VH1's Love and Hip Hop in 2013, Joe Budden and Raqi Thunda indulged in a public spat in September 2022, after an audio of Budden and his ex-fiancée Cyn Santana started making rounds.

In the audio, Santana accused Budden of chasing her around the house and "dragging" her. Sanatana's accusations caused an uproar, given that Budden's ex, Tahiry Jose, had also levied domestic abuse allegations against the podcaster.

Responding to the claims, Joe Budden released a video accusing Raqi Thunda of leaking the audio, making her the reason for the scandal he was receiving backlash for. The accusation garnered a comeback from Raqi Thunda, who posted multiple screenshots between herself and the podcaster from 2019.

In the now-deleted Instagram post, Raqi alleged that Budden wanted her as a friend to keep an eye on Cyn Santana. She added that it was something the podcaster asked her to do after his history of failed relationships, stating:

"YOU (addressing Budden) asked me to manage Cyn after your breakup because you thought I would help you keep tabs on her movement like where she was and who she was keeping company with."

Raqi further wrote:

"When I made it clear that as a friend to both of you I wouldn't be involved with putting her in a dangerous position to feed you info that will put you in a position to lose what you were working for because you're a known loose cannon that's when you lost your sh*t."

Toward the end of her IG caption, Raqi Thunda said that she didn't want to play Joe Budden's wingman anymore.

While not much is known about the nature of Joe Budden and Raqi Thunda's relationship, the podcaster was last known to be dating internet personality Shadee Monique. The duo celebrated their 5th anniversary in 2024, and Monique acknowledged her relationship with Budden in her birthday IG post in November 2024 as well.

